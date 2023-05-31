Celebs react as TOWIE’s Mario Falcone confirms birth of baby girl

The Falcone family has grown once again!

Mario Falcone has announced that he and his wife Becky have welcomed a baby girl together.

Before their little one’s arrival, the couple were already parents to four-year-old son Parker.

Mario chose to take to Instagram last night to reveal his daughter to the world for the very first time.

Credit: Mario Falcone Instagram

“Cali Roux Falcone,” the 35-year-old penned alongside a heartwarming snap of Parker meeting his new sister for the first time, with mum Becky cuddled up in hospital with her two children.

“The Falcone family welcomed a beautiful little girl into the world on 29/05/23 at 10.19am. She is perfect,” Mario added.

The proud dad also shared a sweet image of Parker beaming with joy as he held baby Cali in his arms.

“A very proud big brother,” Mario gushed.

The Falcone family have since gone on to receive a wave of congratulations from other famous faces.

Credit: Mario Falcone Instagram

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh wow…..Cali,” gushed fellow TOWIE alum Ferne McCann. “we can’t wait to meet her. Congratulations darlings.”

“Omg!!!! Congratulations my lovesssss,” added former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison. “Cannot wait to meet the little princess.”

Prior to their baby girl’s arrival, Mario and Becky were devastated by a heartbreaking miscarriage last year after having an IVF embryo implanted.

The couple were determined to continue with their IVF treatment, and in December 2022, they revealed that Becky was pregnant.

Credit: Mario Falcone Instagram

At the time, Mario spoke with sisters Giorgina and Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby.

The reality star also spoke of his desire for son Parker to have a sibling. “I had this thing in my head when we were trying for baby two, we had this added pressure we were letting Parker down,” he confessed.

"He's so ready for a sibling – when he comes home from his cousins and he loves being there, he says 'why haven't I got a brother or sister?’” Mario added.

Congratulations to the Falcones!