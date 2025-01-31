Celebs rally around Chelsee Healey after heartbreaking miscarriage

Chelsee Healey has shared the devastating news that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The Hollyoaks actress explained that the heartbreaking loss happened when she was taking part in the latest season of Dancing on Ice.

Admitting she ‘just can’t move on’ in a statement to social media, Chelsee was sent messages of support from many fans and famous faces alike.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old posted a photo of herself with her daughters, Coco and Cookie, to her 601K followers.

In the caption of the post, Healey penned, “TRIGGER WARNING *sorry in advance if this is triggering for anyone but I hope it brings comfort for those that need it*”.

“I want to start by saying thank you to everyone of you for your support during DOI and especially my family, To ITV and my skate partner Andy. I haven’t been able to talk about this until now, because it’s been too painful. I hope by sharing it now it can help other women going through something similar. Been so anxious to post”.

“Whilst committed to DOI and the busy training schedule, to our shock we discovered that I was preganant. Within weeks of finding out this news, before me and my family could allow this news to sink in and digest it, I suffered a miscarriage”.

The soap star continued, “Understandably this really did devastate me and hit me deeply, finding out this news and then having it taken in such a short proof of time is an awful lot to deal with. I know I am beyond blessed to have two beautiful daughters but the grief still feels enormous”.

“I am grieving for the little soul i carried momentarily who I’ll never get to meet, the sibling that my girls will never get to have. The child that will forever leave my heart curious with the ‘what ifs’. And it is painful”.

Chelsee confessed, “I thought I could just carry on but anyone who knows me, knew I wasn’t right. Some feelings you can park, put in a box and move on. This hurts differently and I can’t just move on, not yet anyway. I think that my little baby deserves to be honoured by me allowing myself to feel all the emotions, all the sadness for what will not be. There is no shame in that”.

“For any woman going through something similar. I am truly sorry for your loss and I hope you are allowed to express and feel your emotions. I hope you find your way through this. Our heavenly children deserve a place in our hearts”.

She closed off by adding, “A gentle reminder that we never know what someone else is going through or how their pain maybe hurting them. To all of you, I am sending my love”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send supportive messages with Chelsee as Big Brother star Lateysha Grace wrote, “Sending you so much love and strength”.

“So sorry Chelsee sending you so much love”, said Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan, while Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox added, “I’m so sorry, sending you and your family lots of love”.