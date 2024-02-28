Celebrity Big Brother confirms return of spin-off show Late & Live

Celebrity Big Brother has confirmed the spin-off show Late & Live will be returning to our screens for the upcoming series.

The highly-anticipated show will follow the main Celebrity Big Brother programme each night to give viewers extra exclusive content.

Late & Live will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, and will be the only place to watch the famous faces’ first live interview after they are evicted.

ITV have also announced that TV presenter Oti Mabuse, radio host Jordan North, and actor Layton Williams will take in in turns to assume the role of the Celebrity House Guest.

They will offer entertaining commentary and debate on the show alongside a star-studded cast of fellow celebrity guests.

Many fans shared their joy over the announcement of the Celebrity House Guests for Late & Live online.

One fan wrote, “Fabulous that Oti is back she was awesome. And I love Jordan and Layton”.

“A good line up! Well done itv”, penned a second fan, while a third commenter said, “Exciting!”.

The programme will also include a variety of unmissable and exclusive features including access to the camera runs and special guest commentary, Celebrity Big Brother has revealed.

Celebrity Big Brother will air on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, while Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will be on our screens from 10.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Fans of Big Brother will also be delighted to know that the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also be back on screens.

The stream will be airing seven nights a week on ITVX, so fans can watch live footage from the house into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2.