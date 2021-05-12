Celebrate World Cocktail Day with these pourable cocktail pouches

If ever there was an excuse to treat yourself to a cocktail or three then this is it! Tomorrow, May 13 is World Cocktail Day, and we for one, can’t wait.

With the pubs still being closed, it makes celebrating World Cocktail Day a little bit tricky. Sure you could buy in all the ingredients and try to develop your mixology skills at home, but who’s got time for that?

This year we’re making life easier for ourselves by ordering in some delicious pre-made cocktails from Stillgarden Distillery, who have just launched their brand new drink pouches. These best-selling ready to pour cocktails — Spent-spresso Martini, Raspberry Soiree and Cosmo — are priced from €29 to €35 which includes postage to return your empty pouches for recycling upon request.

The new flexible pouches are more environmentally friendly than ever, as they reduce glass breakages and the overall shipping weight by 67.5% compared to glass bottles, which means less transport emissions.

Though durable, the pouches weigh 42% less than the plastic stopper on the glass bottle, which means a lower volume of plastic waste than before. It's also allowed Stillgarden to cut the packaging required to protect the product down to 0% when compared to glass bottles.

Always seeking to be as ambitious and sustainable as possible, the pouches can be returned to the Stillgarden Distillery by prepaid post or by walking into the Dublin 8 shop with a 1 free 500ml pouch offered for every 10 pouches returned.

As part of the D8 Rebate Campaign, Stillgarden will include a prepaid label upon request so customers can post pouches back for safe and efficient recycling locally at Thorntons material recycling facility. These recycled materials can then be used to produce SRF solid recovered fuel, a replacement for fossil fuels in the production of cement.

As convenient as they are delicious, the new Stillgarden drink pouches are the perfect tipple to be enjoyed and shared with your social bubble this summer as restrictions ease and back-garden gatherings return.

The new Stillgarden drink pouches can also be purchased in a “Festival Ready” non-glass Cooler Bag option for €50 which includes one 500ml pouch of choice complete with 4 compostable cups, two 1 litre Schweppes mixers, garnishes and 2 garden tour tickets which includes a complimentary cocktail.

The new Stillgarden drink pouches are available to purchase via the Distillery shop in Dublin 8 with nationwide delivery and next day delivery available in Dublin for orders placed before noon via the Stillgarden website.

The Distillery Shop is open on Monday and Tuesday from 10:30am to 5pm, Wednesday to Friday from 10:30am to 7pm, Saturday from 12pm to 7pm and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm where you can get your hands on all of Stillgarden’s products.