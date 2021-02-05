Celebrate World Chocolate Day with this gorgeous orange chocolate cake!

It's World Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than indulging in an amazingly gooey, super delicious, orange-chocolate-y treat?

This dark and sinfully gorgeous cake is the perfect way to treat ourselves this weekend – because let's be real, we deserve it!

Ingredients:

600g dark chocolate

300ml thickened/whipping cream

120ml boiling water

100g cocoa powder

100g sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the pan

500g all purpose flour

300g sugar

140g cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarb soda

½ tsp salt

200ml milk

3 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet mini choc chips

Heat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Add your dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, sugar, bicarbonate soda and salt) into a large bowl and mix together well.

Pour milk and whisked eggs into the mixture and combine.

Juice three oranges and keep the rinds. Add juice to the mixture and mix well.

Grate the orange rinds into the mixture (saving half) and mix.

Put a pot of warm water on the stove and heat gently. Using a non-heat bowl, place it in the pot rim, without allowing it to sit entirely into the pot.

Add half of your dark chocolate bar into the non-heat bowl and stir until it melts.

Add this into the bowl and combine.

Line a baking tin with baking paper, pour in the batter and place in the oven to cook for 25-35 minutes. If the top starts to burn or the mixture looks like it might be drying out, cover the top of the tin with tinfoil to trap the heat and cook the insides. Insert a knife into the centre of the cake – if it comes out clean, it is cooked through, if not it needs more time in the oven.

Icing:

Put a pot of warm water on the stove and heat gently. Using a non-heat bowl, place it in the pot rim, without allowing it to sit entirely into the pot.

Place the rest of your dark chocolate into the bowl, along with your whipping cream and melt to combine. Mix in remaining orange rind and leave it to cool while your cake bakes.

Once your cake is ready, set it aside to cool a little.

Add hot water and cocoa powder together in a bowl and combine until smooth. Coat the outside of the cooled cake with this combination anywhere that you'll be placing the icing.

Smooth icing over the cake, spreading it evenly across the surface. For decoration, scatter chocolate chips, slice slice orange rinds on top, or use a few segments of the Terry's Chocolate oranges to decorate!

And voila! A sinfully delicious weekend treat. just waiting to be eaten!