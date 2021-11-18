Celebrate the Festive Season with Aldi’s new range of Christmas wines!

Whether you prefer a crisp rosé to accompany your cheeseboard, a deep red wine to enjoy by the fire, a glass of much-loved Crémant du Jura to celebrate with friends, or a sherry to end the evening on a high, Aldi has everything you need to accompany your festive celebrations, no matter the occasion, with its brand-new range of Christmas wines – now available in stores nationwide.

From stand out reds like Specially Selected Fleurie, 75cl €8.99, fresh whites like Specially Selected Pouilly Fumé, 75cl €14.99, aged ports like Fletcher’s 10-Year-Old Tawny Port, 75cl €13.99, or an amazing Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar, €79.99, Aldi’s new range of Christmas wines will have everything you need to get the festivities underway.

To help you decide which wine to pair with your Christmas dinner this year, Tom Doorley, Aldi’s resident wine expert, has picked his 13 top wines, to see you right through the celebrations. These include:

Specially Selected Costières de Nîmes, 75cl €8.99 – A rich, ripe, meaty blend of Grenache, Syrah, Carignan, Cinsault and Mourvère from the Southern Rhône with plums and spice.

Winemaster’s Lot Côtes de Provence Rosé, 75cl €11.99 – A very superior rosé indeed! Full of Southern sun, it manages to be crisp and refreshing but with ripe strawberry fruit too.

Specially Selected Rioja Gran Reserva, 75cl €11.99 – From the top of the Rioja league table, this full, round, deep red wine has spent two years in oak. Luscious and vanilla-scented.

Specially Selected Rasteau, 75cl, €11.99 – Think Côtes du Rhône but think again. This is the turbocharged, V8 version, velvet smooth and powerful.

Specially Selected Crémant du Jura, 75cl €13.99 – It's back! One of the biggest hits ever in Aldi's sparkling range, 100% cool climate Chardonnay with fine bubbles, a blanc de blancs that gives Champagne a run for its money!

Fletcher’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port, €13.99 – A superb wood-aged port, the ruby colour turning literally tawny. Dried fruit, Christmas spice, candied peel, lusciously sweet but with the perfect balance of acidity.

Specially Selected, Pouilly Fumé, 75cl €14.99 – Sauvignon Blanc but with a difference: a fresh, dry Loire white with great subtlety and a flinty kick on the finish. Elegant stuff.

Specially Selected Gigondas, 75cl €14.99 – This is Châteauneuf-du-Pape's not-so-little little brother. It showcases warm climate Grenache with a plummy seasoning of Syrah and Mourvèdre.

Winemaster’s Lot Sancerre, 75cl €14.99 – An absolute classic! Fresh and crisp with a citrus tang and a mineral seam running through it. Exactly what Sancerre is meant to be.

Specially Selected Crozes Hermitage, 75cl €15.99 – Phenomenal value in this 100% Syrah wine from the blistering Northern Rhône. Black fruits, pepper, even a touch of black olives.

Winemaster’s Lot Chateauneuf du Pape, 75cl €19.99 – So much going on in this big, beefy red from the Southern Rhône! Mainly Grenache, it has lots of spice and even a hint of wild herbs from the garrigue.

Grand Vallon Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc, 75cl €19.99 – Only a tiny amount of this dry wine is made and it's a precious find. Ripe pears flowers and honey, rich but perfectly poised between fruit and acidity.

Champagne Philizot Blanc de Noirs, 75cl €29.99 – A glorious Champagne made exclusively from Pinot Noir which explains the rich, full taste. Aromas of warm bread and juicy, crunchy red fruits. Complete with a gift box.

