Celebrate special sharing occasions with limited-edition ShAero.

This summer much loved chocolate brand AERO is celebrating sharing occasions with a new campaign featuring eye-catching limited-edition ShAero pack designs.

Available now, these packs are designed to capture shoppers’ attention by featuring a selection of different messages across the brand’s sharing blocks and bags formats. The ‘Who will you ShAero with’ phrases highlight great ways to share your AERO such as over a cuppa, on date night, with a movie or on a road trip.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “After the past couple of years when lockdowns have meant many of us have missed out on social occasions with friends and family, we really wanted to celebrate the return of getting together with loved ones. We know AERO is already popular during sharing occasions, and ShAero is designed to celebrate this.”

In addition to the ShAero activity, the brand also recently announced the launch of a brand-new innovation AERO Melts. AERO Melts are delicious discs of light and bubbly chocolate that melt effortlessly in the mouth for a moment of chocolatey indulgence. AERO Melts are now available in milk chocolate and caramel flavour sharing bags and, similar to the limited edition ShAero designs, can be found in stores nationwide.