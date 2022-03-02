Celebrate National Fish Week with Donegal Catch!

All about the fish, this National Fish Week (28th February – 6th March) Donegal Catch is excited to reveal a new look for its Irish haddock and whiting products! With new interactive QR codes, follow the journey from sea to plate, meet the team along with the Donegal Catch fishermen, discover the Irish fishing zones, and more!

The latest QR code packaging is an interactive and fun way for families to discover and understand the importance of responsible fishing practices on Irish waters and how Donegal Catch is playing an important role in the long-term care of Irish marine resources. Now with a quick scan of your phone, learn all about the provenance and traceability of where in Irish waters Donegal Catch haddock and whiting are sourced, all before getting up close and personal with the Donegal Catch fishermen and teams who have been supplying Donegal Catch for almost 40 years!

Donegal Catch is encouraging Irish households across the country to eat at least two portions of fish this National Fish week, with some great ideas for new recipes for all the family to enjoy, along with top tips on how best to get more fish into your dishes, from www.donegalcatch.ie.

From family favourites breaded whiting and natural haddock, the latest salt and vinegar Irish haddock bites or to award winning Friday treats of Irish Pale Ale and Craft Cider battered haddock, the Donegal Catch frozen fish range is versatile and conveniently prepared, ready to just pop in the oven from frozen and have a delicious, healthy meal or snacking option ready in minutes to be enjoyed by all the family!

The latest QR code packaging of the Donegal Catch Irish haddock and whiting range is available now in supermarkets nationwide, which includes;

Donegal Catch Salt & Vinegar Irish Haddock Bites – RRP – €5.00 – The latest product in the range, Donegal Catch Salt & Vinegar Irish Haddock Bites are made with 100% Irish haddock fillets and coated in a crispy salt & vinegar flavoured batter, to make the perfect taste combination for an authentic 'chip shop' flavour! These bites are a perfect side as part of a meal or snacking option for just yourself or for sharing! A source of protein, the Donegal Catch Salt & Vinegar Irish Haddock Bites are free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

Donegal Catch Breaded Haddock – RRP – €5.50 x 4 Fillets – The Donegal Catch Breaded Haddock Fillets are made with 100% Irish haddock fillets, responsibly caught in Irish waters and produced in Ireland. Naturally sweet and full of flavour the breaded haddock fillets are conveniently prepared, just pop them in the oven from frozen to create a tasty fish meal that can be shared and enjoyed by all the family. This product is high in protein and is free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

Donegal Catch Breaded Whiting – RRP – €5.50 x 4 Fillets – The Donegal Catch Breaded Whiting Fillets are made with 100% Irish Whiting responsibly caught in Irish waters and produced in Ireland. Conveniently prepared, just pop them in the oven from frozen to create an easy fish meal. With a natural delicate flavour and a firmer texture than other white fish, this product is high in protein and is free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

Donegal Catch Natural Haddock – RRP – €4.50 x 2 Fillets – The Donegal Catch Haddock Fillets are made with 100% Irish Haddock responsibly caught in Irish waters and produced in Ireland. Our natural range is fresh frozen, prepared, filleted and deboned. Our natural Haddock fillets can be cooked from frozen, so no need to defrost. This product is high in protein and low in saturated fat.

Donegal Catch Craft Cider Haddock – RRP – €5.00 x 2 Fillets – Have a tasty, gastro-inspired treat with the new award-winning Craft Cider Haddock fillets. Made with premium Irish haddock fillets, coated using a signature batter from the Armagh Cider Company, these are the perfect Friday night treat!

Supporting responsible fishing practices, Donegal Catch work closely with Irish fish suppliers to source the best tasting and freshest fish that is fully traceable back to the boat. For Irish haddock and whiting, Donegal Catch have partnered with the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) Fishery Improvement Project (FIP), which focuses on improving the sustainability of these Irish fisheries. Donegal Catch procure haddock and whiting from Irish co-ops and fishermen who are part of the Fishery Improvement Project.

For delicious National Fish Week recipes visit – www.donegalcatch.ie/recipes/.