Cat Deeley breaks silence as she makes her This Morning debut

Cat Deeley has broken her silence on her new gig!

Last week, it was confirmed that the former Stars In Their Eyes host would be joining Rylan Clark as the new co-host of This Morning.

Now, on the first day of her new role, Cat has opened up about what the job means to her.

Speaking live on air on ITV this morning, Cat and Rylan made their first appearances as the series’ new co-hosting team.

“Can you believe they've let two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together?” she teased.

Rylan, who regularly steps in to host This Morning, joked in response: “Now this is officially the end. Babe, it is so lovely to see you.”

Cat later went on to admit that she had “forgotten” that she had already briefly been a part of the This Morning presenting family.

Back in 2003, the mum-of-two was a co-host alongside the late Paul O’Grady, as they fronted an episode to celebrate Cilla Black’s 60th birthday.

It has since been confirmed that Cat will be appearing alongside Rylan again for tomorrow’s episode, and will later be paired up with Irish host Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

It is understood that the 47-year-old has been brought in to cover for regular This Morning star Josie Gibson, as she is believed to be taking part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.

However, it is not yet known if Cat will become a permanent member of the This Morning team, following Holly Willoughby’s sudden exit last month, as well as Phillip Schofield’s departure in May.

Speaking on Rylan’s BBC Radio 2 show over the weekend, the former SMTV Live star gushed: “Can you believe it? They’ve let us loose.”

Cat later joked: “I like to think it’s care in the community or something like, they’re just looking after us… like they’re teetering on the brink of going downhill from here [so they thought], ‘Let’s just get them on’.”