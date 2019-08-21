Casa Bacardi stage times have been released for Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic is only nine days away, and Casa Bacardi have finally released their stage times for their stellar line-up, featuring Detroit Swindle, Heidi and Mark Knight as headliners.

Support will be provided by Boots & Kats, Riff Shop, Get Down Edits, Magnier, Adult Store and Jimmy Rouge, so it's set to be a wild ride.

Soaking up that party atmosphere has never been easier since the arrival of the award-winning Casa Bacardi stage, where Latin street-culture meets music lovers.

DJ and producer Jasper James is kicking off opening night at the stage, warming up the crowds at 8pm with his off-kilter house before Friday's headliner Heidi takes to the stage at 10pm with a highly-anticipated set.

Toast House residents Adult Store will perform at 2pm, Orange Tree Edits DJ and producer Jimmy Rouge at 4pm and disco-house duo Get Down Edits at 6pm to round up the daytime acts.

Dutch duo Detroit Swindle will hit the Casa Bacardi stage on Saturday from 10pm, taking time out from their worldwide tour.

JORDAN will be on at 12am, who will bring us into the early hours with his underground house mixes. Main support on the night comes from disco and funk-duo Boots & Kats at 8pm, who offer a distinctive sound to any stage.

House of Disco founder Magnier will be on the decks at 6pm, with day-time support from RTE 2FM star Tara Stewart from 1:30pm, Mix + Fairbanks from 3pm and Dublin faves Riff Shop bringing their energy at 4:30pm.

Music heavyweight and producer Mark Knight will close out the sold-out weekend from 10pm on Sunday, supported by DJ legend Al Gibbs.

Electric Picnic will take place from August 30 until September 1 in Stradbally, County Laois.

The festival sold out almost immediately this year, so any gigs will be special to witness. Check out the Bacardi bartenders making the weekend's tastiest cocktails to match the summer sounds.