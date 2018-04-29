‘I’ve said yes’: Caroline Flack is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack, 38, and Andrew Brady, 27, have announced their engagement after just three months of dating.

The couple, who met in February, have been keeping fans updated with a series of holiday snaps, and on Saturday, the Love Island presenter shared a photo of her not-so-bare ring finger along.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "He's put it on my finger and it won't come off … so I've said yes #chooselove."

According to The Sun on Sunday, Andrew, who is famous for stints on the The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, popped the question last week.

Speaking to the newspaper a source said: "Caroline is totally in love. Andrew treats her like a princess. She's grinning from ear to ear because she feels like she's found The One. All Caroline's family love him and he's got the Flack seal of approval.

"She's so happy that she is able to go on Love Island this year having found love herself. She views it as a fairytale story."

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. Last month, Caroline reportedly dumped the reality TV star over rumours that he was only using her for fame.

It's believed she grew suspicious of the amount of photographers that would appear when the pair were out together, but after crisis talks they managed to get their relationship back on track.

It was also claimed that Andrew "shared a passionate kiss" with a dancer he met in a Chester night club, just days after Caroline introduced him to her family.

But judging by their latest snaps, the couple are now more loved up than ever.