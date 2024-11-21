Carl Mullan announces his wife Aisling is expecting their third child

Carl Mullan is about to become a father-of-three!

The former Dancing With The Stars Ireland winner has announced that his wife Aisling is expecting their third child together.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son Daibhí and their one-year-old daughter Éala, whom they welcomed in August of last year.

Carl and Aisling recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

In a joint Instagram post, the expectant parents revealed their pregnancy by uploading several photos of their family dog, Angie.

The sweet snaps showcase the pup wearing a strip of sonograms around her neck, as she sits in front of three gradually smaller pairs of children's shoes.

“That face when you hear number 3 is on the way,” Carl and Aisling joked in their joint caption, as they zoomed in on their dog’s face.

“We are so incredibly over the moon to let you all know that we’re expecting baby number 3, and Daibhí and Éala will be getting a new brother/sister in early 2025,” they gushed.

“We cannot wait….bring on even more madness,” Carl and Aisling teased further, before adding: “Angie is buzzing with the news too as you can see”.

Following their heartwarming announcement, many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations WOW,” exclaimed Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian.

“Congratulations!!” replied model Rosanna Davidson.

“3 is the magic number. Congratulations Xxxx,” added TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

Carl and Aisling first met in primary school. However, it wasn’t until a few years ago that they decided to start dating.

The pair announced their engagement in October 2020, after Carl proposed at The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Then, in April 2022, RTÉ 2FM presenter Carl tied the knot with paediatric nurse Aisling in an intimate ceremony.

They became parents for the first time in August 2021 with the birth of their son Daibhí, followed by the arrival of their daughter Éala last August.