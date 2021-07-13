Cardi B threw her daughter an insane birthday party and you have to see the pictures

Instagram was flooded with shots of a lavish, fairytale inspired birthday for the rap singer’s three-year-old daughter last night. Kulture Kiari Cephus celebrated like a princess on July 10th with mom Cardi, and dad Offset right by her side. Her princess themed birthday party was totally out of this world, with life-size Cinderella carriages, Disney Princesses and a massive castle all decorating the venue.

The 'WAP' singer shared the images on her story on Instagram on Saturday night and posted carousels of photos to her feed on Monday night, letting the world look into her daughter’s lavish dream party. The singer, who’s pregnant with her second child, wore a huge, pink, ruffly princess dress to match her daughter’s as they entered the fairy tale venue, with Offset and their tiaras in tow.

They travelled through a decadent pastel balloon tunnel, greeted by princesses and friends along the way as trumpeters announced their entrance. The whole thing literally looked like a scene out of a Disney movie – so magical!

Cardi also showed fans what we were all really there for – the insane food spread. Fruit bowls, five-tier cakes, massive displays of lobster and cupcakes – the food tables alone you could have spent hours staring at. The kids ate and danced and played and reportedly the adults did the same – albeit a slightly wilder version – with Cardi writing ‘Of course us adults got ratchet but there was a lot of activities and entertainment all night long for the kids’.

Unicorns, princesses, ball pits, bowling lanes – seems like there were tons of activities for the kids to do! There was even an outdoor petting zoo featured at one point…we’re not jealous, not at all.

From Cinderella, Belle, Aurora and Tiana all making appearances, to Kulture’s fairytale five-tier birthday cake, it was a party fit for a princess – we wish Cardi was our mom!