Can you figure out what Fanta’s new mystery flavours are for a great prize?

Are you a foodie flavour connoisseur? Are you the friend that’s willing to try the most outrageous thing on the menu? Who can tell what meal someone is having from across the room by smell alone?

Then Fanta needs to put your tastebuds to the test with its new mystery flavour challenge!

It’s new, it’s blue and it’s going to blow your mind!

Fanta has launched a new, bright blue mystery variant #WhatTheFanta in stores across the island of Ireland for a limited time only!

Fanta has released a limited-edition bright blue variant available now in stores across nationwide. The blue liquid inside the bottle could be one of three exciting zero sugar flavours – it’s up to you to discover #WhatTheFanta is for the chance to win a latest games console.

Do you have what it takes to solve the flavour mystery? By scanning the QR codes on the #WhatTheFanta bottle, you unlock a series of interactive online clues and gain access to a six-part mockumentary content series, ‘Flavours Unsolved’. The three mystery flavours will be revealed in the final episode of the series on 18th July 2021.

Join the #WhatTheFanta team of taste investigators on their journey of discovery while trying to determine the correct three WTF flavours. Jasmine Mooney (Donegal), Cian Gannon (Dublin), Tiaan Heyns (Cork), and Maryanne and Sadhbh Fleming (Kerry) are all on the case to solve the flavour mystery over the summer months before time is up!

#WhatTheFanta Ambassador and Social Influencer Sadhbh Fleming said, “I am so excited to share my #WhatTheFanta taste testing fun with my followers. My sister Maryanne and I will be capturing our reactions to the mystery flavours and sharing our guesses on our Instagrams. Join us on our investigation journey and share your guesses too. There are some really cool prizes to be won”.

#WhatTheFanta brings together what Fanta does best: adding fun and mystery to the soft drink’s aisle, bringing innovative new flavours to Irish shelves, and entertaining along the way.

The limited-edition blue variant is available now in stores nationwide in both 500ml and 1.75 litre bottles. Think you’ve solved one of the mysterious three flavours? Share your guess Fanta’s website here for the chance to win some amazing prizes!