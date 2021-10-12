Looking for lunch inspo? Check out this warming spiced butternut squash soup!

Have you hit the autumn lunch food slump yet? You're trying to be a little healthier, but all the leftover sweet cravings from summer are calling your name, while you desperately avoid your wilting spinach in the bottom of the fridge.

Never fear, foodie! We've found this stunning, autumnal recipe for wholesome vegan butternut soup inspo for your lunch time! Your new vegan staple, this is a wintery, warming soup for every taste palette, full of warming spices and creamy coconut milk. Perfect for batch-making for weekday, busy lunchtimes!

You’ll need…

1 large butternut squash

4 bay leaves

5 garlic cloves

1 large yellow onion

1 bunch fresh coriander leaves

1 can coconut milk

300ml vegetable broth

1/2tsp cayenne pepper

1/2tsp powdered cinnamon

1/2tsp ground coriander

Salt and pepper

2tbsp olive oil

1/2tsp cumin

30g toasted sunflowers seeds

Turn your oven on to 200C.

Peel your butternut squash and then chop it into small chunks.

Place it in a baking tray and season with olive oil, black pepper and salt. Thrown in 3 peeled whole garlic cloves and pop in the oven for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a deep pot over a medium heat and add in remaining grated garlic cloves and a diced yellow onion.

Season with fresh coriander leaves (leaving a few for a garnish) cinnamon, bay leaves, sunflower seeds, ground coriander and cumin, before pouring in your veggie stock.

Stir well and allow to simmer for 5-6 minutes, before adding in your roasted squash.

Next up is your coconut milk to get that gorgeous creamy texture along with a little salt and pepper for flavour. Allow the soup to cool for a little while and remove the bay leaves.

Using a handheld blender, purée the soup to give it that thicker texture and allow it to boil on the hob for 7-8 minutes to make it super thick and creamy.

Serve with a sprinkling of sunflower seeds, a dollop of coconut milk and sprig of fresh coriander for a heart and warming autumnal soup!