Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt share stunning wedding snaps

One of our favourite Love Island couples of all time, 2017’s runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are now husband and wife after tying the knot last week.

Deciding to take a few days for themselves as newlyweds, Camilla and Jamie have just shared the very first photos from their lavish wedding day, which looked like an absolute fairytale!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, both Camilla and Jamie shared a series of photos from their special day, showing off the venue, the outfits and of course some gorgeous family photos featuring their adorable daughter, nearly one-year-old Nellie.

“Thank you to our wonderful family and friends for bringing so much love, joy and fun to this magical day, we love you so much,” 32-year-old Camilla gushed in the caption, before going on to shout out all the hair and makeup artists, the photographer and the venue stylist.

Camilla also thanked the lovely people at MiliMili Bridal “for sorting me a last minute dress with just a week to go,” insinuating that perhaps this occasion was put together quite quickly. Either that or the bride was a little less organised than usual.

In these breathtaking wedding snaps we get a real glimpse at Camilla’s gorgeous gown, which appears to be a ‘business in the front, party in the back’ sort of style. The frock itself features a lovely mermaid style fit, with a flattering sweetheart neckline and diamante details underneath the bust. Meanwhile the back boasts a beautiful tulle skirt and train which is giving us major princess vibes.

The blushing bride wore her hair in a low up-do, accompanied by a simple mid-length veil.

Sharing a similar set of photos to his own Instagram page, Jamie also showed off their lavish wedding venue, as it seems the pair said ‘I do’ outside of a luxurious country estate, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, while the reception took place inside the property’s stunning ballroom.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting new chapter!