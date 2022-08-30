Camile launches all-new Meal Deals to help customers cut costs.

Good Mood Thai Food specialists, Camile Thai Kitchen, today announced details of its all-new Meal Deals, available exclusively on the Camile Thai app. Responsively developed by the award-winning restaurant group to deliver value and choice to customers across Ireland impacted by the increased cost of living, this special menu features a host of signature dishes with over 20 delicious meal deals now available to choose from.

Committed to supporting local communities with quality, fresh ingredients cooked to order, these special offers will see families make savings of up to 20% when they gather together at the end of a busy week to enjoy a ‘Family Meal Deal’ or ‘Sweet Mini Meal Deal’. Couples on the go will also benefit when they order a healthy mid-week meal for less or choose a romantic night in with a ‘Date Night Deal’ including a bottle of wine.

‘Starter Packs’ to share with friends, great tasting low calorie specials to help you stay on track and ‘Very Vegan’ offers also feature on this exclusive new Camile Meal Deal menu with further savings at the Camile app checkout for Thai food enthusiasts just ‘Crazy for Curry’, hungry students looking for a great ‘Student Meal Deal’ or those hoping to ‘Bag a Spice Bag Deal’ with collection only Meal Deals starting from as little as €4.99.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Meal Deal offers, Camile Thai Kitchen Managing Director Daniel Greene said: “Everyone’s feeling the impact of increasing costs, with a lot of uncertainty out there, so it was really important for us to develop these special meal deals to offer value and choice to our loyal Camile customers on all their favourite Camile dishes.’

“As a business, sustainability goes far beyond the realms of just our environmental impact so we’ve worked hard to ensure this special menu has something for everyone from families and couples to vegans and curry lovers. We’re really committed to the importance of supporting the development of sustainable communities and with each and every one of our dishes cooked to order, working with local producers to source the freshest ingredients, there’s absolutely no compromise on quality.”

An industry leader in the area of premium quality, sustainable food solutions for dine in and at home delivery, Camile Thai Kitchen recently introduced carbon ratings on menus and was the first in Europe to launch 100% compostable packaging. With planned developments in the area of technology including automated robotic kitchen operations, the Group continues to invest in innovative solutions to drive positive change in local communities.

For further information on the all-new Camile Meal Deals, visit camille.ie or download the Camile Thai app.