Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in dark comedy Netflix film

Netflix have assembled the Avengers of teen television for a new dark comedy movie, which will be landing on the streaming service in just a matter of months, with a premiere date set for September 16.

Revealing who exactly is involved in this star-studded cast, Netflix have announced that Do Revenge will see none other than Camila Mendes of Riverdale fame and Maya Hawke, known for her fan-favourite role in Stranger Things, take centre stage.

Camila and Maya play unlikely friends, little Miss Popular Drea and quirky outcast Eleanor, who band together in order to take revenge on each other’s bullies. This twisted yet hilarious Netflix movie is reportedly made to resemble a modern combination between a classic Hitchcock film and the nostalgic high school genre.

Also, if you thought these leading ladies were a force to be reckoned with, then just wait until you hear the rest of the ensemble cast, which includes: Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Dash & Lily), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Rish Shah (Ms Marvel), Ava Capri (Love, Victor), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Talia Ryder (Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

With the cast featuring so many stars from shows and movies which are currently taking over the teen genre in Hollywood right now, it’s easy to see why they’ve dubbed themselves the ‘Revengers’.

When Do Revenge’s director and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson spoke about how she managed to cast two of Netflix’s most popular actresses, Robinson revealed that it was far from plain sailing!

After seeing Mendes’ audition tape, Robinson confessed that she knew instantly that they had found their Drea. “I literally didn’t even finish. I watched her say, like, four lines and I was like, ‘And that’s it.’ And I started crying,” Robinson recalled in an interview with Elle.

While it had been exactly the same way when she met Maya, instantly knowing that she had to play Eleanor, Robinson was then faced with the challenge of getting these two highly sought-after actresses in the same place at the same time.

“The movie was supposed to take place in Los Angeles; we moved it and shot it in Atlanta so we could shoot it at the same time as Stranger Things. And I rewrote it and reset it in Miami. … They were so perfect that we legit moved the production, because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would’ve lost Cami.”

“And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn’t have Maya. I was like, ‘Nope, it has to be both of them.’ So we moved the whole movie six weeks before production,” Robinson explained, and by the looks of these fabulous, newly released film stills, all of that stress was worth it in the end.

Do Revenge is due to land on Netflix this coming September 16, just in time for the new school term when all of the real life high school drama really returns.