Camila Cabello responds to Shawn Mendes engagement rumours

Recently there’s been a lot of speculation over whether or not singing sensations Camila Cabello and Shawn Menes are actually engaged, after a very suspicious TikTok video came to light.

24-year-old Camila has been taking TikTok by storm lately, sharing creative and catchy dances. However, after posting one particular TikTok dance, the internet was left in chaos as eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be an engagement ring on Camila's very significant finger.

This therefore led many fans to believe that Camila’s 23-year-old boyfriend and fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes popped the question.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Camila commented on these engagement rumours for the first time.

When host Jimmy first broached the subject, a giddy Camila said, “Ooh, is this news?” before instantly shutting it down, responding, “No, guys!”

She was then asked explicitly whether or not Shawn asked her to marry him, to which she said, “He has not, and I am not engaged.”

Apparently the Havana singer often gets confused about which hand you’re supposed to wear the engagement ring on, “so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger.”

“I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!” Camila explained.

However, not quite confident Jimmy responded, “It's the left hand, right?” which caused Camila to exclaim, “You don't even know!”