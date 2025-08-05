Calvin Harris & Vick Hope announce first child’s birth with cute name

Calvin Harris is now a dad!

The DJ has announced that his wife, TV and radio presenter Vick Hope, has given birth to their first child together.

Calvin and Vick – who tied the knot back in September 2023 – are now parents to a bouncing baby boy.

Proud dad Calvin – whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles – recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of his first child’s arrival.

Credit: Calvin Harris / Instagram

On his Instagram account, the 41-year-old chose to upload several snaps taken during and after Vick’s home birth, including a sweet photo of Calvin cradling his newborn baby in the sunshine.

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!” Calvin gushed in his caption, confirming his son’s name and date of birth.

“My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah,” he penned further.

Following Calvin’s heartwarming announcement, many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since been expressing their congratulations.

“Arggggghhhhhhh you guys !!!!!! We are literally bursting with happiness and love for you all …. So so great,” replied TV presenter Davina McCall.

“Absolutely heavenly news xxx,” commented Rivals actress Emily Atack.

“Congrats to you both! Enjoy the magic x,” added former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Calvin and Vick, who tend to keep their personal life private from the public eye, chose not to announce their pregnancy until late April.

At the time, Vick took to Instagram to share several images from her recent work achievements. Although she did not refer to her pregnancy in her written caption, the 35-year-old could be seen cradling her growing bump in tight-fitting dresses.

A few weeks later, Vick – who tied the knot with Calvin in September 2023 – officially chose to confirm her baby news to her listeners on BBC Radio 1, as she departed for her maternity leave.

“I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave,” Vick declared live on air, before her co-host, Jamie Laing, went on to praise her.

“You're an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you're just going to be an amazing mum,” Jamie stated, before Vick added: “Oh, thank you!"