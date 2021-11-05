Calling all Swifties! Taylor just announced a video to accompany her ‘All Too Well’ re-release!

Swifties, this is not a drill!

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be dropping a video to accompany the ten-minute-long version of ‘All Too Well’ November 12th!

The singer took to Instagram today to post the teaser trailer for the production, cryptically captioned ‘November 12th. Remember it.’ The video shows that Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame and heartthrob actor Dylan O’Brien are to star in the video alongside Ms Swift herself who is also directing.

The video is to accompany a previously unreleased 10 minute version of Swift’s immensely popular ‘All Too Well’ from her Grammy-nominated album ‘Red’, which Taylor has been re-recording. The 31-year first announced she would be re-recording Red (Taylor’s version) back in June, amid an ongoing battle for ownership over her music.

One of her most loved albums for its raw and emotional meditations on heartbreak, Swift penned a letter to fans letting them now the new version would be released November 12th, with the original having dropped way back in 2012:

‘I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,’ she wrote to fans. "’t moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly.’

‘The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice," Swift continued. "In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past.’

We’re not sure where or how fans can view the video just yet, but we’re excited to see Ms Swift’s version of the song that allegedly recounts her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. If the 30-second teaser trailer is going to be anything to go by, it’s going to be autumnal!

Get ready for November 12th Swifties, it’s going to be a big day!