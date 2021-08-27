Calling all do-gooders! L’Occitane’s Dublin beach clean up may reward you this weekend

Feel like doing some good for your community this weekend? Check out L’Occitane’s collaboration with Clean Coasts Ireland Beach Clean this Saturday on the 28th August!

Unfortunately, Bull Island is one of the most littered beaches in Ireland and everyone can take part on this event and help to protect and care for Ireland’s seas, ocean, coastline, waterways and marine life.

To take part, volunteers must visit Eventbrite and book as many free tickets as they want to join us on the day. Each participant will receive a small L’occitane thank you gift. Places are limited!

The clean-up runs from 10am to 12pm, at Bull Island in Dublin 3/5 and tickets can be booked here.

Since its beginnings, L’occitane has chosen to join many great humanitarian, ecological and artistic causes. To ensure the richness of our world is protected for years to come, the brand lives by six commitments: Respecting Biodiversity, Supporting Producers, Reducing Waste, Empowering Women, Caring for Sight and Celebrating Craftsmanship. A unique brand that is loved across the world, L'occitane creates sensorial bath, body, skincare and fine fragrance products formulated with the purest natural ingredients.

L'occitane has been supporting Clean Coasts Ireland for a couple of years to help them enhance their programmes and reach even more people with meaningful activities to protect Irish coastal environment.

The Clean Coasts programme works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s seas, ocean, coastline, waterways and marine life. Clean Coasts are creating a tangible and immediate improvement to Ireland’s coastal environment through 100s of beach cleans, mobilising thousands of volunteers and removing considerable quantities of marine litter from our coastline each year.

Check out the event here!