Calling all curry lovers! McDonnells launch new Squeezy Sauce

If you’re a lover of curry chips then get ready — McDonnells have launched a brand new curry product and we couldn’t be more delighted.

There really is no better feeling at the end of a cold, dreary day, than digging into a fresh, hot bowl of delicious crunchy-fluffy chips, smothered in a hefty pour of curry sauce. The only downside is having to make it.

Well, it would seem that’s not a problem anymore!

Ireland’s favourite curry sauce has a treat in store, just in time for Valentine’s day. McDonnells Original Curry Sauce is now available in a ready to eat squeezy bottle, meaning you can enjoy your favourite curry sauce anytime, anywhere.

Now you’re always just one squeeze away from curry perfection. Treat your hunny to the squeeze of a lifetime this Valentine’s day and beyond. Squeeze the ready to rock sauce over chips, jazz up your chicken fillet roll, turn your wedges into something special or give your sausage sambo exactly what it’s been missing.

McDonnells have been making great-tasting curry sauce since the 80s. Yes, the 1980s! McDonnells use a rake of exotic spices from far-off lands to create a curry tailored perfectly to the Irish palette.

Don’t believe us? Pick up a bottle of McDonnells Squeezy Sauce for just €2.99, available in stores nationwide.