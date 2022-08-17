Calling all chocolate lovers! Head to North County Dublin for your next chocolate fix

If you and your family, friends, or other half are lovers of all things chocolate, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Butlers, The Factory Tour, has been reopened since June 21, and you can still book to have an incredible experience there before the summer is over!

Butlers Factory Tour goers can expect to be brought into a magical world of chocolate where you can discover for yourself what really goes on behind the doors of a real working chocolate factory.

Visitors will get to watch the delicious process of how the ingredients are combined together to transform into boxes of luxury chocolates, chocolate bars, fudge, toffee and hot chocolate. Yum!

The chocolate lover's dream tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes a movie on the origins of chocolate and the history of Butlers, as well as dedicated time to soak up the facts in the chocolate museum and time to enjoy a fascinating bird’s eye view of the factory on a glass-panelled walkway.

It is a chocolate factory after all, so of course there will be complimentary chocolate tasting along the way. You will even get to finish the day by decorating a chocolate novelty with lashings of melted liquid chocolate and chocolate flakes, wrapped up and tied with a bow to bring home (if it lasts that long!).

Afterwards, why not pick up one of Butlers famous hot chocolates, iced drinks or delicious coffees in the onsite chocolate café? It only seems right after a busy day discovering, exploring and becoming an official chocolate master apprentice.

Tours take place at 10am & 1pm Tuesday to Friday, and 12pm & 2.30pm on Saturdays. Adults and children’s tickets cost €16.95 each, while a family ticket (two adults, two children) is €58. Senior's tickets cost €15.25.

To book this amazing factory tour to learn the ins and outs of Butlers chocolate mastery, head to butlerschocolates.com/book