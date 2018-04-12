Hey beauty junkies: Penneys just dropped a Korean beauty collection

Korean beauty trends have been taking the makeup and skincare industries by storm.

From fresh-faced sheet masks to cushion foundations, there are few global brands who haven't tried their hand a Korean beauty techniques.

Beauty blender with case €4.00, Brush cleaner €2.00

Now, Irish fave Penneys is giving the trend a go, with a range of Korean Pop inspired bits.

The K-Pop collection incorporates innovative new makeup concepts, like jelly lipsticks and bubble blushes, with the cutesy Korean aesthetic.

Prepare to want absolutely everything:

Novelty ear mirror €12.00, Tweezers €2.00, Gel eye mask €2.00

Cushion blusher €5.00, Cloud cream blush €3.00

Cushion highlighter €3.50, Highlighting face palette €6.00

Pillow Talk Liquid Lipstick €3.00, Nude lip and cheek tint €2.00, Jelly Lipstick €2.00