Hey beauty junkies: Penneys just dropped a Korean beauty collection

 Korean beauty trends have been taking the makeup and skincare industries by storm. 

From fresh-faced sheet masks to cushion foundations, there are few global brands who haven't tried their hand a Korean beauty techniques. 

 Beauty blender with case €4.00, Brush cleaner €2.00

 

Now, Irish fave Penneys is giving the trend a go, with a range of Korean Pop inspired bits. 

The K-Pop collection incorporates innovative new makeup concepts, like jelly lipsticks and bubble blushes, with the cutesy Korean aesthetic. 

Prepare to want absolutely everything: 

 Novelty ear mirror €12.00, Tweezers €2.00, Gel eye mask €2.00

 Cushion blusher €5.00, Cloud cream blush €3.00 

 Cushion highlighter €3.50, Highlighting face palette €6.00

Pillow Talk Liquid Lipstick €3.00, Nude lip and cheek tint €2.00, Jelly Lipstick €2.00

