Calling all adventurers! Airbnb are looking for 12 people to live anywhere for 1 year

This last year has shown us just how flexible the things we considered institutions in our lives could be. What was once unbending now adapts and we’ve all gotten better at adapting too. Our workplaces, for example, have been uprooted this year, as have so many other aspects of our lives. And this shakeup is one that a lot of us have welcomed, seeing the upside to increased adjustability that this last crazy year has given us.

Which is why Airbnb are encouraging customers to try out this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live on Airbnb and inform the future of flexible living to remote workers.

Inspired by the growing flexibility to work and live from anywhere, Airbnb announced the launch of “Live Anywhere on Airbnb”, a program for 12 individuals* to live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for approximately one year**. Whether it's joining Zoom meetings by the beach, taking family on the ultimate road trip, or learning a new language in a favourite city –participants can make the world their home.

They will be asked that they share their experiences with Airbnb to help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform to better accommodate nomadic living. Airbnb will cover the cost of accommodations and provide an allowance for transportation for the duration of the program.

Sounds dreamy, right?

According to the Airbnb Report on Travel & Living, the share of stays 28 days or longer on Airbnb increased 10 percent in nights booked when comparing 2019 to 2021. 11 percent of their long-term stay bookers in 2021 reported living a nomadic lifestyle, with 74 percent of consumers surveyed across five countries expressing an interest in living someplace other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over.

Through this program, participants will provide real world insights on features, services, and the experience of living nomadically, that could help shape the future of long-term living on Airbnb, including:

Product changes and resources that could help improve the long-term living experience.

Ideal types of accommodations for solo travellers or groups like families.

Connections to local community members and businesses.

Better understanding of financial benefits of Hosting while travelling.

From young families to remote workers, creatives, empty nesters, and more, Airbnb are seeking a diverse set of 12 individuals who can be part of the program for 12 consecutive months from July 2021 to July 2022. Airbnb will assist with listing suggestions, local Experiences and more, meaning you get to make the most of your time wherever you end up!

Participants who choose to host their primary residence on Airbnb during the program will be able to test the experience and opportunity of hosting while living nomadically, by potentially earning extra money while they travel.

Long-term Airbnb guests and full-time travelers Debbie and Michael Campbell, known as The Senior Nomads, retired in 2013, sold their home and started traveling the world “one Airbnb at a time”. Now eight years later, they've lived in over 270 listings on Airbnb across 85 countries. They anticipate traveling to and living in ten countries in 2021.

“The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us,” said Debbie Campbell. “Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens just as we have. We’re excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose.”

Starting today, those interested in embarking on their own nomadic adventure can submit their applications at airbnb. Once selected, participants will begin their journeys with programming on how to live on Airbnb from The Senior Nomads, Airbnb product and research team members, and Live Anywhere experts like traveling journalist Imani Bashir.

*Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Each participant will be allowed to bring up to three companions to be part of the program.

**The program is 12 consecutive months from July 2021 to July 2022, 10 of which will include traveling to and living in listings on Airbnb.

***For the year ending April 30, 2021.

Applications for Live Anywhere on Airbnb are now open until June 30, 2021. The 12 participants will be selected by the panel of interviewers in July and will begin traveling September 2021.