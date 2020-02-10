Call The Midwife viewers left heartbroken over baby Warren

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house after last night’s episode of Call The Midwife. The drama series always tugs at our heart strings, but we were in floods of tears after baby Warren’s harrowing storyline.

The nation’s hearts broke when new mum Maureen was told her newborn son had congenital rubella syndrome, meaning Warren wouldn’t survive more than a few weeks. Doctor Turner explained that he was blind, brain damaged and had a heart defect, leaving Maureen and her family in a state of shock and utter despair.

Oh my gosh. What an absolutely heartbreakingly perfect episode of #callthemidwife. I don't even have words to describe it. Every single time Call The Midwife depicts a tough storyline it always done in the most emotional yet accurate way — SimplyCTM (@CtmSimply) February 10, 2020

Having lost 2 babies (one a twin while pregnant and one through ectopic pregnancy)the tears just flowed with tonights episode well done to the cast and everyone involved.#callthemidwife — Mrs Shaune M Gaffney (@mrs_shaune) February 10, 2020

#CallTheMidwife – had me in bits tonight. Gutwtenchingly good writing & superb acting. https://t.co/fHxaR78Gf7 — Shirley Widdop (@Psychologicsal) February 10, 2020

Maureen was exposed to German measles during her first trimester, which is how little Warren became so gravely ill. The mum, who was eager for her boy to share the same birthday as her dad and granddad, was stunned when Doctor Turner broke the news to her.

The scene that really broke our hearts was when the family all piled into bed with little Warren sleeping next to them in his cot. When Maureen woke up the next morning, she felt her baby boy’s cold hands and feet and realised that he was gone.

“But the buds, however delicate, were perfect. They were real. And their fleeting scent will live forever on the air.” xxx @BBCOne #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/whGt7FwSet — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 9, 2020

There is no pain like the pain of losing a baby and there’s no doubt Warren’s death brought back painful memories for many viewers last night.

As the show said: “But the buds, however delicate, were perfect. They were real. And their fleeting scent will live forever on the air.”

Call The Midwife continues next Sunday on BBC One at 8pm.