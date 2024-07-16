Call the Midwife reveals new insight into filming for Season 14

Call the Midwife have shared a new update on the production of Season 14.

As fans await the Christmas Special and upcoming fourteenth season of the much-loved BBC drama, which began filming in June of this year, a behind-the-scenes look into the highly-anticipated series has been released.

On the official Call the Midwife Instagram page, an exclusive image from the iconic Nonnatus House dining room has been unveiled.

In the caption of the post, the show’s social media team explains, “Behind the Scenes on Call the midwife Series 14: The Room Where It Happens. We're delighted to report that our team are now well into filming for our fourteenth series of Call the midwife – as this exclusive behind-scenes pic shows!”.

“What better place to show you our progess than in the Nonnatus House dining room – perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen”.

“That remark may seem surprising. Surely the birthing room is the most important driver of the action? Or the darkest parts of Poplar? Yes, those places are important. But the one indispensable scene in every episode is the place where our characters can share their thoughts together, and comprehend things that have happened to them as a community”.

They continue, “It's the place where we shed light on our characters' personalities – how they might interact with each other. Also, it's a place for humour. And cake!”.

“In this shot, Director Syd Macartney discusses the important elements of the forthcoming dining room scene with Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and the team. A dining room scene takes longer to film, because there are usually lots of people present”.

“Each character will have their moment for dialogue, or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say – even if they're not speaking. x”.

The caption closes by admitting, “In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about…. Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025 xx”.

Many fans of the popular show took to the comments to share their excitement over the exclusive look into Season 14.

One fan penned, “Can’t wait best programme on TV by far Sunday nights just not the same without it”.

“I’m so looking forward to Season 14! Thank you for this glimpse and info!”, wrote another viewer. A third added, “Oh I love the series and I have been watching since season 1, still as brilliant as ever”.

Earlier this year, the Call the Midwife writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas revealed, “After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set”.

“Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House”.