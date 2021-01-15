Call The Midwife reveal exciting plotlines for Trixie in season 10

Good news Call The Midwife fans! The powers that be have gifted us with a few teases as to what season 10 of this heartwarming show has in store, and let’s just say we’re on the edge of our seats.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the Call The Midwife account shared a stunning photo of our beloved Helen George who plays Trixie Franklin, the bright and glamorous nurse with an outgoing disposition on the show.

“The divine Ms Franklin – @helenrgeorge brings a decade of beauty, wit and growth to one of UK TV’s most iconic female characters,” they gushed in the caption.

Going on to discuss all the wonderful elements which Trixie and Helen encompass, they continue, “Helen, and her peerless portrayal of Trixie from series one, has been an essential part of the glue that binds our community of Nonnatus House.”

“Her glamour, humour and grace are well known. But what has really defined who we are as a drama is Helen’s brilliant endowment of Trixie with immense quiet steel, matched with a heartbreaking vulnerability. Through a decade of tumultuous social change in the lives of Britain’s women, Trixie has navigated all of those opportunities, conflicts and challenges for us.”

“Playful but professional, loving but lonely, disciplined but addicted – she is far, far more than is first seen on the surface. So much of this is down to Helen’s quiet intelligence in her approach to the part, and her love for teasing out those harder edges to our stories.”

We have to say, we couldn’t agree more.

They then go on to tell us all about what Trixie gets up to season 10 of Call The Midwife, following the stellar Christmas special which aired on December 25. “In the Christmas Special, we laughed along with Trixie’s hapless pursuit of love – but were also moved by her inner sadness,” they remind us.

“She is a brilliant medical professional in a world where opportunities for women are still too few – and she is a woman who can never quite seem to find the love that would anchor her to the life she loves.”

“I think we would all like to see her find a greater fulfilment, but wonder if she is destined never to know it…” What a cliffhanger!

While we don’t have a specific release date for the first episode of season 10, we do know that it will arrive at some stage in 2021.

Usually the new season would kick off in January, following on from the yearly Christmas specials. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming for the new season was delayed by five months, and their initial priority was to ensure a new Christmas special was ready in time for Christmas Day.

Hopefully it won’t be too long until we can return to Poplar!