Call the Midwife filming for Christmas has started and we’re so excited

Fans of the hit BBC show Call the Midwife will be happy to hear that the cast have started filming for Christmas.

In a post shared to their official Instagram page, Call the Midwife said, “Exclusive! The Turners start filming for Christmas!”.

They wrote, “It’s a Turner Christmas” followed by excited and Christmas-themed emojis.

“This week has the return of Laura Main (Shelagh), Stephen McGann (Dr T), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Alice Brown (Angela), April Rae Hoang (May), and Ned Shaw (Teddy) to the Call the Midwife set for Series 12 filming- and as usual, we start with our special Christmas Episode!”.

“It was SO lovely to see our much-loved screen family at work once more- and we made sure we grabbed this exclusive photo before the cameras rolled xx”.

“Haven’t they grown! Ned is getting so big now, and the girls are becoming very sassy young ladies! Stephen and Laura just love having them around…. Although Stephen’s silliness with them can be a bit disrupting…!”, they continued.

“In our new anniversary book, Call the Midwife: A Labour of Love’, Stephen writes lovingly about the privilege of watching these young people growing up on screen over the years, and how important it is to see a loving, caring family represented on hit TV, alongside more negative portrayals we’re used to seeing in other dramas x”.

Closing the post’s caption, they asked, “Have you got a copy of the book yet? It’s a must-read!! Full of stories and reflections on ten years of our hit show… Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023 xx”.

Excited fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on knowing their favourite show has begun filming. One wrote, “I am soooo excited for Christmas night!!! This is my favourite family tradition xx”.

Another follower said, “Can’t wait. Whoop whoop exciting, only decent thing on tv at Christmas x”, with a third adding, “The book, like the programme is simply outstanding! Beyond excited for the Christmas episode and season 12!”.