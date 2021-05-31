Cadbury’s new chocolate gift card is the perfect way to say ‘I appreciate you’

This year has shown us how important it is to celebrate the little ‘Just Because’ moments. We’ve all had more time for the things that are really important – family, friends and loved ones. As we slowly make or way out of lockdown it’s important to still be there for those that mean the most to us, no matter the occasion.

And something that’s always a sweet gesture, is chocolate! What better way to show love and appreciation than a Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card! These small boxes of chocolate are a great gift, whether it’s to say ‘love ya’, ‘congratulations’ or just ‘thanks for being the best’, Cadbury has got you covered with its new Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes.

Cadbury has launched their new chocolate gift card boxes to bring a smile to any moment – it's the perfect way of saying well done, thank you or show someone you care ‘just because’, whatever that moment may be.

The new Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes contain twenty treats made from delicious Cadbury chocolate that are packaged into a gift box that you can personalise with a handwritten message inside, perfect for adding that personal touch and spreading the love!

With four bright and bold, beautiful box designs and two delicious flavours of twenty chocolates to choose from, ( think Hazelnut Creme Hearts and White Chocolate Truffle Flowers) these chocolate cards are the perfect treat for a loved one to celebrate a special moment, or just because they deserve it! All you need to do is open the box, write your personalised message, reclose and go!

Brand Manager Cadbury Ireland, Maighread Lynch said “We are very excited to launch the new Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes. These gorgeous boxes are the perfect gift to celebrate the little moments, just because. What better way to make someone feel special than with 20 delicious Cadbury chocolates and a handwritten note for a personalised touch?”

Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes are available now in leading retailers nationwide for just €4.00!

For more information about Cadbury Chocolate Gift Cards visit Cadburys.ie!