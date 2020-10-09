Cadbury Twirl Orange limited edition returns

Attention all orange chocolate fans! The highly anticipated and adored Cadbury Twirl Orange bar has made its Irish comeback.

Last year, the limited-edition bar was announced as the first-ever flavour innovation for Cadbury Twirl in Ireland, but the limited stock didn’t last long. With swirl of delicious Cadbury milk chocolate combined with a zesty orange flavour, the new flavour was a hot topic amongst chocolate fans and has been in high demand ever since.

Cadbury Ireland Senior Brand Manager, Tricia Burke said: “We are very excited to welcome back the Cadbury Twirl Orange, especially after seeing all the recent enthusiasm and anticipation for the product’s return."

"Our expert chocolatiers have crafted the perfect blend of delicious Cadbury chocolate and orange. We’re delighted to be able to give the people what they want and bring back the delicious Cadbury Twirl Orange.” Burke continued.

The announcement has been received with great excitement online. "2020 is saved" said one Cadbury Instagram follower and another noted "Look forward to trying guys".

Some weren't so keen with one follower noting "Oh God no… Original all the way!"

When can you buy it?

Cadbury Twirl Orange bars are available in leading retailer nationwide from this week

How much will it cost?

It has a recommended retail price of €1.22 for the 43g 2 finger pack.

The last time they hit the shelf, shoppers went into meltdown after discovering the citrus chocolate treat has sold out so keep an eye out for them this weekend.

Main image credit: www.nibblesnscribbles.com