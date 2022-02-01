Cadbury launches it’s first plant based chocolate bars in two flavours!

The rumours are true! Cadbury Ireland have revealed the release of its first ever plant-based chocolate bar – Cadbury Plant Bar. The Cadbury Plant Bar is a plant-based alternative to the nation’s favourite chocolate, Cadbury Dairy Milk. Debuting in two delicious flavours, Cadbury Plant Bar Smooth Chocolate and Cadbury Plant Bar Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel pieces, the all-new plant-based chocolate is now available nationwide (RRP €3.99).

Developed over two years at Mondelez International’s Global Centre of Excellence for Chocolate Research and Development in Bournville, the bar retains the creamy taste you expect from Cadbury by replacing the milk with almond paste. Almond paste provides a similar taste and texture to milk ingredients while offering a hint of nuttiness.

Cadbury’s new Plant Bar range carries the Vegan Trademark as registered by the Vegan Society and is wrapped in 100% plant-based packaging! The Plant Bar range is packaged using certified bio-sourced plastics made from renewable sources.

Cadbury Brand Manager, Eileen Leahy said: ‘’We’re delighted to finally confirm that the rumours swirling around Cadbury Plant Bar in Ireland are true! Our ambition has always been to provide a wide range of tasty products and want to offer more choice to more consumers and the new Plant Bar give us something different, but equally delicious.’’

The new Cadbury Plant Bar is now available in Supervalu and Dunnes Stores nationwide and available in Tesco nationwide in March 2022.