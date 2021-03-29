Cadbury launch ‘Show You Care, Hide It’ in aid of Barnardos

As we find ourselves celebrating our second Easter under Covid-19 restrictions, Cadbury wants to connect people across the country this Easter weekend through the power of generosity, with the launch of their ‘Show You Care, Hide It’ initiative in aid of Barnardos.

Cadbury Show You Care, Hide It in aid of Barnardos is easy. On this Easter Saturday, 3rd April 2021, Cadbury want as many people as possible to hide a Cadbury Easter Egg for a loved one, in the safety of your own home, take a snap of your best hiding place and upload it to social media tagging @CadburyIreland and using #ShowYouCareHideIt. Anyone who takes part is also encouraged to text HIDEIT to 50300 to donate €4 to Barnardos (100% of your donation goes to Barnardos across most network operators. Some operators may apply VAT which means a minimum of €3.60 goes to Barnardos. Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278). Then, simply screen grab your donation and share it on social media along with the snap of your best hiding place.

For every donation made on Easter Saturday, 3rd April 2021, Cadbury will match it and everyone who shares snaps of their donation and Cadbury Easter Egg hiding place using #ShowYouCareHideIt, will be in with a chance of winning a Cadbury hamper full of Easter goodies for your household.

Speaking about the Show You Care, Hide It in aid of Barnardos initiative, Cadbury Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch said:

“Usually at this time of year, we are gearing up for our favourite annual event – the Cadbury Easter Egg Hide in Merrion Square, where we would be joined by 2,500 families over the two days. The most important part of our annual Easter event is that all proceeds raised through tickets sales are donated to Barnardos, to help fund their vital work. Whilst we can’t do that this year, we can still show those we love that we care, all the while raising money for Barnardos too. We are inviting the people of Ireland, to take part in our Show You Care, Hide It day for Barnardos. For every donation made, Cadbury will match that donation all to spread Easter Joy and to help a brilliant cause.”

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said, “this pandemic has put a toll on all of us. But, for children and families who were already living in significantly challenging environments, covid-19 has pushed many to the edge. We saw the cracks appear in early summer with additional financial pressures due to job loses, and closures of essential supports and services. As the year progressed, these cracks deepened.”

“Many of the fundraising events that we rely on, like the Cadbury Easter egg hunt have been impacted by covid -19 and so we are calling on the public to support Cadbury Ireland’s #ShowYouCareHideIt campaign for Barnardos. We are so grateful to our fantastic partner, Cadbury Ireland, whose continued support of our services means we can reach more vulnerable children and families.

Please donate what you can over the Easter weekend and help provide a brighter future for children in communities throughout Ireland www.barnardos.ie”

To help get people in the hiding mood, Cadbury have created the ultimate ‘Show You Care, Hide It’ packs, which will be given away on Cadbury social channels in the run up to Good Friday. The packs will include delicious Cadbury Easter Eggs, hiding tips and signage and lots of party goodies for the perfect hide at home.

For more information and for a chance to win your very own Show You Care, Hide It pack, follow @CadburyIreland across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. To donate to Barnardos directly, visit www.barnardos.ie