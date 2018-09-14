‘Bullied by the whole world’ Kylie Jenner opens up in a raw video

Kylie Jenner may seem like she has the world at her feet, with a new baby and a makeup empire that is estimated to soon make her a billionaire.

However, in a personal Snapchat video, Kylie shared that she has not always been treated well by her peers – or the public.

'Half of you guys think I'm weird. And the other half think I'm funny,' she said, in a video shared by older sister Kendall.

'But I've been bullied since I've been 9. From the whole world it feels like sometimes.'

Kylie went on to say that the video was not to be taken as a 'pity party' for her, but as a reminder to everyone out there who faces bullies that they are not alone, and not to change their unique way of being because of the negativity of others.

'I think I've done a really great job in handling all of this. But there're bullies everywhere. So this just a little like Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change.'

Previously, Kylie has used her platform to start anti-bullying movements.

Taking to her website, she wrote: 'Growing up in the public eye made me the target of bullying. When I was younger, it went on at school and even though I've graduated, now it still happens online.'

'Yes, it hurts, but I've learned to fight it. Fighting it sometimes means ignoring it, which can be really hard to do. For me the key has always been to surround myself with love, support and positivity.'

'I've also learned that if you feel confident, it doesn't matter what someone else thinks. Everyone's got an opinion, but I challenge you to be more than it.'