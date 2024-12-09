Budget-friendly gift ideas: 25+ perfect picks under €50 for Christmas 2024

Christmas time has finally arrived, and although we’re excited for the festive season, it can also be a worrying time for our bank balances. Between food, presents, festive events and party outfits, it all adds up! Luckily, when it comes to gifts, there are still plenty of incredible options available for a lower budget.

If you’re looking to save some cash this Christmas but you still want to treat your loved ones to some spectacular presents, then you have come to the right place! We have devised the ultimate gift guide for presents under the price of €50. Whether you’re shopping for your partner, your best friend or even a gift for yourself, all of these presents are delightfully affordable:

Cloves & Cinnamon Candle by Max Benjamin – RRP €40

Max Benjamin, the masters of luxurious handmade candles, are thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to their coveted three-wick candle collection. Just in time for the crisp, cozy autumn/winter season, they’re unveiling the limited-edition Cloves & Cinnamon fragrance – available for this season only. Housed in elegant smoked glass, the Cloves & Cinnamon candle offers a warming blend of spicy cloves and sweet cinnamon, perfect for cozy autumn and winter evenings. This rich, comforting scent captures the essence of crisp autumn days and the inviting warmth of seasonal gatherings by the fire. In addition to Cloves & Cinnamon, the three-wick collection includes other beloved fragrances such as French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger, and White Pomegranate. Each candle is crafted in Max Benjamin’s studio in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, using the finest natural soy wax and pure cotton wicks, ensuring a clean, soot-free burn. Proudly Irish and committed to the highest standards of craftsmanship, Max Benjamin continues to bring luxury to homes with their rich, signature fragrances. These three-wick candles are a must-have for those seeking to indulge in the ultimate olfactory experience this autumn/winter season. Buy online here and in select retailers nationwide.

The Keeper of the Bees by Eimear Chaomhanach (O’Brien Press) Hardback €19.99

A beautiful and fascinating look at beekeeping in Ireland, from folklore through the ages, to the practicalities of beekeeping, from beekeeper’s daughter Eimear Chaomhanach. From the perfection of their honeycombs to their ordered matriarchal society, bees have been revered for thousands of years. In this beautifully illustrated book, beekeeper’s daughter and student of folklore Eimear Chaomhánach shares folktales about bees, memories of growing up in a beekeeping household, collecting swarms with her father and learning how to harvest honey. With legends about Irish saints and accounts of customs such as ‘telling the bees’, a fascinating look at the beliefs and traditions of bees and beekeeping.Buy here or in all good book shops nationwide.

Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials Collection – RRP €40

If you have a beauty and skincare lover to buy for this Christmas, then this collection is a MUST to give them this year. This set includes Clarins' very first Eau de Soins, Eau Dynamisante, as well as a moisturising body lotion with organic leaf of life extract and a shower gel that has been enriched with aloe vera extract, both in the legendary Eau Dynamisante scent. These energising products, which help to invigorate the body and mind with their iconic fragrance, come in a large case to help store everything together. Buy here.

bBold x Boots Limited Edition "In My Glow Era" 7-Piece Gift Set – RRP €39.49 for Boots Advantage Card users only (full price value €80)

Perfect for the tan-lover in your life, the “In My Glow Era” has you covered every step of the way. This gorgeous set includes the Body Glow Liquid Illuminator, TikTok Viral Instant Airbrush Satin Body Make-Up, the revolutionary tropical scented Super Mousse in the shade Dark, set exclusive Magic Moisturiser, Silky Skin Scrub, Exfoliating Mitt and Tan Applicator Glove. Buy exclusively in Boots stores nationwide and here.

Polished London’s Christmas Gift Set – RRP €44.99/£44.99 – Worth €68.00/£68.00

Everyone loves having a pearly-white smile so why not gift just that with this luxury gift set from Polished London! Treat your loved one to a dazzling grin when they open these full-sized, best-selling products. Plus, this gift set is perfect for eco-conscious beauty lovers as Polished London are kind to the planet. The set includes the new Probiotic Coconut Cream + Mint Toothpaste, new Probiotic Vanilla Swirl + Mint Toothpaste, 14-day treatment of Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Pen for on-the-go sparkle and an Eco-Friendly Wheat Straw Toothbrush. So, they’ll be ready for festive selfies all winter long. Buy here and from stockists worldwide.

ELEVEN Australia Blonde Trio – RRP €44

Give the gift of personalised hair care this season with this ELEVEN Australia Blonde Trio gift set. Housed in a clear bag with a bright color accent, you’ll find a trio of ELEVEN Australia products. This set contains the Keep My Color Blonde Shampoo 300ml, Keep My Color Blonde Conditioner 300ml, plus a free Keep My Color Blonde Toning Spray 200ml and a free Limited Edition Clear Bag. Buy here.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan Bronze While You Glow – RRP €45 – Worth €96

Every beauty-lover will have this ultimate gift set on their wishlist to achieve a flawless, glowy base. Included in the set is the Strobe Prime to add a golden tone, while Beige Sculpt Cream Bronzer melts into the skin for a natural-looking bronze. The Peachy Blusher with built-in glow adds the perfect peachy-pink to the cheeks, before the Glow Setting Spray sets the makeup in place. To finish off the look, the Body Goddess Highlighter applied across the decolletage area and legs will add that holiday glow we all love. Buy here and from stockists worldwide.

Holos Indulgence Pack – RRP €44

If you have a self-care obsessed friend or family member to buy for this Christmas, then this gift set from Holos is just what they need! This set includes a duo of a foaming body cleanser and a nourishing body lotion. The skin will be left feeling smooth and hydrated after using the luxurious-feeling cleanser, while the cream creates a plumped-up and supple effect. Wave goodbye to dry skin and prepare to welcome that nourishment our bodies crave, especially in the winter time. This lotion and cream are fragranced with sweet orange and vanilla extract for a scent that lasts. Buy here and in select pharmacies.

Deliciously Ella Healthy Made Simple: Delicious, plant-based recipes, ready in 30 minutes or less by Ella Mills (Published by Hodder & Stoughton in Hardback) – RRP €23.99

Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, is back with over 75 brand new recipes devoted to making healthy eating easier. What can you do today that makes life simpler tomorrow? How can you create a healthy, genuinely delicious meal in minutes? She shares vibrant, colourful, speedy, plant-based recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner that will:- Take less than 30 minutes to make, contain 10 ingredients or fewer, have no more than 5 steps, be healthy and packed with goodness and be delicious and flavourful. Available to buy in all good bookshops nationwide.

Real Techniques Wrapped In Glow Brush + Sponge Set – RRP €30, value €77.44

The Wrapped in Glow Brush and Sponge Set has everything you need to create a flawless festive glow. Designed for both the beginner and expert, the Wrapped In GlowBrush and Sponge Set features 9 of the brand’s best-selling essentials. Wrapped in GlowBrush + Sponge Set includes 261 Snatch and Sculpt Brush, 200 Expert Face Brush, 402 Setting Brush, 324 Angled Shadow Brush, 332 Smudge Brush, 356 Angled Liner, 307 Shading Brush, Miracle Complexion Sponge and a Travel Sponge Case. Available at a variety of retailers and pharmacies throughout the country, including Chemist Warehouse, McCauley Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, McCabes Pharmacy, Allcare Pharmacy, MulligansPharmacy, Dunnes Beauty, Hickey’s Pharmacy, McKeevers Chemist, CH Tralee, and many more.

Spideog Print from SIAR Photography – RRP from €24

If you’re buying for a loved one who has just moved to a new home or is a lover of home decor, this gorgeous robin print will be a beautiful addition to their house. This robin was photographed during a heavy frost in Ireland and reminds us, “When Robins appear, loved ones are near”, making it an extra thoughtful gift to share this Christmas. The print can be purchased in sizes A4 (21x29cm), A3 (29x42cm) & A2 (42×59.4cm), and can be unframed or framed in a Black, White or Natural Frame, depending on your loved one’s preferred style. Buy here.

Liz Earle Glow & Refresh Collection 4 Piece Gift Set from Boots – RRP €42

For those of us who want more brightened and revitalised skin, Liz Earle’s Glow & Refresh Collection is the one to turn to! This 4-piece set features the iconic Cleanse & Glow™ Transforming Gel Cleanser, which is a gel-to-oil-to-milk treat for your skin. Refine your skin’s texture with the Smooth & Glow™ Exfoliating Tonic, and refresh with the Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic. Then, soothe tired eyes with the Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion. This collection is all you need to achieve glowing, hydrated skin for the festive season! Buy here.

Sásta’s Microbiome Booster Serum – RRP €45

This Christmas, give the gift of Skin Health with Sásta’s Microbiome Booster. Christmas is a time for giving, and what better gift than the gift of glowing, healthy skin? Suitable for all skin types, Sásta's Microbiome Booster Serum is designed to calm inflammation, reduce sensitivity, and improve hydration, pigmentation, and overall skin health. It's easy to incorporate into any skincare routine, making it a gift every skincare enthusiast will appreciate and use.

By gifting Sásta this Christmas, you’re not only offering the promise of healthy, radiant skin but also supporting a homegrown Irish business. Sásta Skin Health’s products are formulated, designed, and packed in Ireland, reflecting its proud Guaranteed Irish accreditation. Buy here.

Kerry Hanaphy’s Hydration Heroes Christmas Cracker – RRP €50

Give the gift of skincare magic and a hydrated complexion with this limited-edition cracker. It includes the Firming Hydrator (50ml,Value €45) which is packed with Peptides, Tara Seed Extract, and nourishing emollients to leave your skin ultra-hydrated, firm, and fabulously glowing. It also includes the Hydrating Lip Complex (Value €15) which is formulated with hydrating Castor Oil, antioxidant-rich Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. Say goodbye to chapped lips and hello to your softest, smoothest pout yet. Available in all three Dublin clinics – South William Street, Citywest, and Swords – as well as here.

Ava Gold Double Beaded Bracelet with Hammered Heart – RRP €44.95

The Ava gold-plated double-layered beaded bracelet combines delicate beads with a bold hammered heart charm for a stylish and meaningful accessory. Its unique design offers a blend of elegance and charm, making it perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Buy here.

Sol de Janeiro Jet Set Delícia Drench from Oxendales – RRP €39.50

Treat them to a luxurious escape with the Sol de Janeiro Jet Set Delícia Drench, a perfect gift for indulging his senses and self-care routine. This set features travel-sized favourites from the iconic brand, including their ultra-hydrating body cream and refreshing mist, infused with the addictive scent of tropical paradise. Whether they need a post-gym pick-me-up or a little pampering during travel, this set offers a touch of exotic luxury in a compact form. The rich formula leaves skin soft and nourished while evoking the spirit of sunny Brazilian beaches. Buy from Oxendales here.

EcoTools Winter Wonder Glam – 10 Piece Brush Set – RRP €24, Worth €50

The Winter Wonder Glam 10 PieceBrush Set is the ultimate showstopper this season. EcoTools oh-so-soft brushes sculpt the perfect base and eye looks to create a fresh full face or a winter wonder glam in an instant. The brushes are made with 100% recycled soft synthetic bristles,100% renewable bamboo handles and recycled aluminium ferrules. The set includes Defined Crease Eye Brush, Correcting Concealer Brush, Accent Shadow Brush, Controlled Setting Brush, Classic Foundation Brush, Rounded Cheek Brush, Large Shadow Eye Brush, Angled Brow Liner Brush, Liner Smudge Eye Brush and an Eyebrow Spoolie. Available in leading pharmacies throughout the country, including Chemist Warehouse, McCabes Pharmacy, Lloyd’s Pharmacy,Mulligans Pharmacy, CH Tralee & independent pharmacies nationwide.

Nunaïa Sacred Space Candle – RRP €32

If your loved one is on the hunt for a divine new candle, Nunaïa have got just the one for you! This candle is eco-friendly and has been made with 100% natural essential oils, filling your home with Nunaïa’s signature scent. The fragrance contains floral, soothing notes of lavender and rose geranium, to enhance your well-being, encourage restful sleep, and create a greater sense of calm. Buy here.

Rosalique’s Classic Christmas Gift Set RRP – €49.95

Give the gift of good skin this Christmas by introducing the Rosalique Classic Christmas Gift Set into your loved one’s skincare routine. This set will elevate the skin while creating a smoother and more even complexion overall. This lovely gift includes the award-winning Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 to help conceal, treat and protect redness-prone skin, as well as a hand-made kabuki brush for a flawless application every time, making it an all-rounder for under the tree or as a stocking filler! Buy here and from pharmacies nationwide.

I Love You: Recipes from the Heart by Pamela Anderson (Published by Sphere in Hardback) – RRP €30.99

Join actress, activist, and New York Times bestselling author Pamela Anderson for a deeply personal culinary journey that harmonizes style, compassion, and the pleasures of plant-based cooking. In a career spanning fame and activism, Pamela Anderson has ventured from a humble upbringing to the forefront of Hollywood-and has always been a passionate cook and gardener. Now, she invites you into her kitchen to share 80 delicious recipes that nourish the soul. This cookbook began as a box of recipe cards: a housewarming gift for her sons inspired by homegrown traditions and world travel. It grew to become her gift to you, showing how romantic, comforting, and indulgent it can be to cook only with vegetables. At Pamela’s down-to-earth fairy kingdom on Vancouver Island, you'll join her on the dock for chicory dandelion coffee and whipped cranberry porridge, for picnics in the forest with a green goddess mason jar salad and tomato galette, and at the dinner table for her anti-inflammatory lentil soup, minty pea-potato pierogis, and more. Available to buy in all good bookshops nationwide.

L’OCCITANE Néroli & Orchidée Body Care Collection – RRP €48 – Worth €60

Spoil your loved one to this elegant gift set that adds a touch of luxury to any shower or bath time routine. Whether they adore beauty or appreciate some me-time, this set will bring self-care and sophistication to the forefront this Christmas. That someone special in your life will be treated to the fresh scent of Mediterranean orange blossom, paired with delicate notes of white orchid from Madagascar, which creates an enchanting experience for the senses. This gorgeous collection includes Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, Néroli & Orchidée Body Milk and a Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream. They all come in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box for an added touch of elegance. Buy here.

Peppermint Grove Australia Large Diffuser – RRP €34.95

If you love filling your home with fabulous scents but you don’t want to risk lighting candles, then reed diffusers are a wonderful gift to have! Peppermint Grove Australia have curated a festive range of reed diffusers, all of which have been designed with Christmas in mind. This season, they have created three amazing scents – Champagne & Red Raspberries, Passion Berry Pavlova, and Frankincense & Myrrh. Whether you’re having a cosy night in or hosting a decadent Christmas party, these diffusers are the perfect addition to your home. Buy here.

Green Angel Collagen Glow Gift Set – RRP €50, worth €104

Just in time for Christmas, Green Angel have released a limited-edition Collagen Glow gift set! This amazing set features three brilliant products – the Seaweed & Collagen Face Cream, the Pro-Collagen Serum, and a Jade facial roller. All three products have been thoughtfully curated to build a skincare routine that works in harmony. This set aims to revitalise your skin, lock in maximum hydration and maintain a healthy complexion. Buy here.

Bramble Foods Basket Tea Time Selection from Arboretum – RRP €32.95

This hamper from Bramble Foods Basket is a must for anyone who loves a cup of tea and a sweet treat! This divine selection contains everything you would need to create an afternoon treat, with a soothing hot drink. The basket is beautifully presented and includes everything from stunning fruit cakes and cookie crumbles, to delicious preserves. Buy here.

Color Wow Smooth + Shiny VIPS RRP €45.50

Share the gift of super luxe, expensive looking hair this Christmas. This iconic Trio, packed with deep-down moisture and advanced humidity-proofing, delivers transformative results for seriously rich, lush, glossy hair. This set includes Color Security Shampoo 75ml which is a 100% clean, sulfate-free shampoo that has no “stay-behind” ingredients to weigh hair down, dull color or worst of all, block hair growth. There is also a Money Masque 50ml, a deep hydrating hair treatment for all hair types, which is Celebrity Stylist Chris Appleton’s 1-step-prep for luxe, super healthy hair. Plus, a Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml, which is a humidity-blocking, anti-frizz treatment spray that works as the ultimate “foundation” to guarantee a smooth, silky, glossy style that’s moisture-resistant (weather-proof!) AND stays frizz-free for days. Buy here.

A Place Called Home by Alice Taylor (O’Brien Press) Hardback €19.99

The new memoir from Alice Taylor, where she revisits the places celebrated in her very first book, the bestseller To School Through the Fields. Alice Taylor’s childhood was spent on a farm in north Cork, near the Kerry border, and her memories of that homeplace are vivid. She recalls the sounds and smells of the farmyard, now silent. With her trademark wit and wisdom, Alice takes us on a ramble around her homesteads, remembering the places, and the people. Now in her 80s, Alice continues to be one of Ireland’s most popular authors and memoirists. Buy here and in all good book shops nationwide.

The Beverly Hills Polo Club Christmas Pink #9 Gift Set – RRP €35

Beverly Hills Polo Club have a range of gift sets to help you give the gift of elegance and sophistication this Christmas. Each gift set includes an Eau de Parfum (100ml) and Deodorant Body Spray (150ml). For example, the Pink #9 has a sparkling and sweet scent of raspberry sorbet and blood orange shimmer at the top, while a floral heart of honeysuckle and orange blossom evokes the beauty of the season, leading to a cozy dry-down of cashmere wood and vanilla. Available in select retail pharmacy stores nationwide.