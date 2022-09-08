Buckingham Palace releases important update on the Queen’s health

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen has been placed under medical supervision, after doctors have expressed concern over her health.

The 96-year-old monarch has been staying in Balmoral in recent weeks.

In a statement released this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the Palace added.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have arrived at Balmoral to visit the Queen. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is currently on his way to see the monarch. Other members of the royal family are being kept updated.

The Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting last night, after being advised by doctors to rest. She was last seen in public on Tuesday, when a photograph was released showing the monarch meeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, for the first time.

Concerns for her health grew after the image’s release, as the Queen was seen to be using a walking stick, and also had blue discolouration on her hand.

Statements from Buckingham Palace surrounding the Queen’s health are rare, and so this update is being viewed as significant.

Our thoughts are with the Queen and her family at this time.