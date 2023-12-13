Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies aged 61

The death has been announced of the actor Andre Braugher.

Andre, best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away at the age of 61.

In a statement, the actor’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed that he died on Monday after a brief illness.

Although many knew him as the formidable Captain Holt, his other memorable roles included detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age.

Andre was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards throughout his life, four of which were for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Following his passing, many of his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars have since taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Andre’s on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson simply posted a snap of the pair hugging on set, with the words: “O Captain. My Captain.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Chelsea Peretti, who portrayed Captain Holt’s assistant Gina Linetti, later posted an image of Andre on set, holding up a portrait of himself as Holt.

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat,” she penned on Instagram.

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t,” she added.

Joe Lo Truglio, who played detective Charles Boyle, also paid tribute to Andre’s role as a father, writing: “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it.”

“I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about,” he concluded.

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.