Broken-hearted: The Bernard Shaw and Eatyard to close in October

We're absolutely devastated to let you know that The Bernard Shaw and Eatyard will close its doors for good in October.

The beloved pub posted to their website as well as their Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce the end of their Bernard Shaw adventure, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't shed a tear.

"At the end of October 2019 we will close the Shaw, Eatyard, all organisational, art and performance spaces and everything else in the building and yards – for good. We've tried really hard over the last few months to renew the lease, stay on longer, or buy the place. A lot of things didn't go our way over the last 12 months either, but it's out of our hands now unfortunately."

They continued; "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was part of this 13-year adventure. Our landlord, our neighbours & the council were by and large all brilliant and very helpful & supportive.

"The artists, makers, designers, bands, DJs, promoters, hustlers and lunatics who did their thing at the Shaw – we couldn't have done it without you. We have had amazing, loyal customers, many who came, and left, and came back again over those 13 years as life got in the way while we were busy making plans and being busy fools."

They made sure to thank their crew;

"Past and present we have had incredible people work with us. Everything we do is about people…. their ideas, trying things out, making a mess of it, trying again, getting it right, having fun, making memories, and when the party's over, lets plan another party."

Their last paragraph honestly sent us straight to the tissue box;

"Parties weren't meant to last… Dublin is changing, we can all see and feel it but we are going nowhere and we won't go down without a fight. We'll start something else, somewhere else (plans are afoot), and keep fighting the good fight.

"There are so many young creative, clever, smart people in Dublin & Ireland at the moment – there's lots to be optimistic about – but they need the spaces to meet each other, make plans, and make them happen!" they added.

Both the Bernard Shaw and Eatyard will remain open as usual until the end of October; "We'll have more info, lineups, events, wakes, next steps out over the next few days and weeks."

Feature image: Instagram/@thebernardshaw