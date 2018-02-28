Broken glass nails are the latest manicure trend and they’re so FAB

If you consider yourself to be a big fan of cool manicures, then the following may send you over the edge…

A photo posted by A.L Pole Fitness (@alpolefitness) on Jun 14, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

The shattered glass manicure effect is sweeping Instagram, and we are in LOVE with it.

A video posted by The Naildresser – Theresa (@thenaildresser) on Nov 21, 2015 at 10:34am PST

Now OBVIOUSLY it's not real glass (that would be dangerous ladies) but it’s actually thin slivers of cellophane (think shinier cling film) arranged on the nail to reflect light.

A photo posted by JY (@jyohmy) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:04am PDT

The results are pretty darn cool, and will guarantee you all the likes on Insta.

A photo posted by Jenna | Nail Artist (@polishpals) on May 20, 2015 at 4:50pm PDT

The trend started in South Korea (of course) recently, and has been growing in popularity ever since.

We cannot WAIT to try this look!