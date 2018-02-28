Broken glass nails are the latest manicure trend and they’re so FAB
If you consider yourself to be a big fan of cool manicures, then the following may send you over the edge…
The shattered glass manicure effect is sweeping Instagram, and we are in LOVE with it.
Now OBVIOUSLY it's not real glass (that would be dangerous ladies) but it’s actually thin slivers of cellophane (think shinier cling film) arranged on the nail to reflect light.
The results are pretty darn cool, and will guarantee you all the likes on Insta.
The trend started in South Korea (of course) recently, and has been growing in popularity ever since.
We cannot WAIT to try this look!