Brody Jenner shares hopes for baby no.2 with fiancée Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner has been opening up about his experience with fatherhood and his hopes to expand his family in the future.

The former star of The Hills welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Honey, into the world with his fiancée Tia Blanco in July 2023.

Brody has now decided to share an insight into how his past has impacted his role as a dad and explained why he wants more daughters.

During an interview with People, the 41-year-old explained, “I've learned from the past, but I think that mistakes are necessary. If you just went through life smooth sailing and everything's perfect, you wouldn't learn anything”.

“So I've learned from all my mistakes and I've learned from them and moved forward and learned a better way. [I’m just] teaching Honey all the mistakes that I've made and what not to make”.

“But ultimately, she's going to live her life and I'm just there to facilitate her dreams in any way possible and just there to support her, whatever it is she wants to do”.

While Brody and Tia are set to tie the knot later this year, the reality TV star spoke about wanting more little ones in his life as he said, “I mean, I want all girls. The boys, it's a different responsibility, especially for the man. With the girls, the daddy's girl, all that, it just melts you”.

“I tell Tia all this time, I'm like, ‘I want another girl’. I understand why Kobe [Bryant] was always saying, ‘I just love being a girl dad’, it really is the best. But ultimately, boy or girl, all we care about is just a healthy baby”, he went on to admit.

Brody also went on to share his thoughts about posting photos of Honey on social media as he confessed, “We talk about that all the time. Right now she's still such a baby and young where we're sharing her all the time on social media".

"We go back and forth of how we feel about that and how I think that there will be a certain time where we're like, ‘Okay, we're going to cut the social media as she gets to be a young adult and let her decide on her own whether she wants to be on that social media’”.

Jenner continued, “I think for now, she's so little and she's just so cute and we're so proud. That's the one thing about it is like, ‘Yes, I know that there's all types of AIs and you can do this and that, but what are you going to do? Just hide your daughter from the world?’ It's almost impossible to do that. We travel around, people can get photos of her. It's hard to just hide your offspring, especially when you're a Jenner”.

Brody closed off by adding, “We're navigating that as new parents. It's just such a fun time at this age. She's so funny and we're so in love. She's the best thing that's ever happened to both of us, but me especially”.