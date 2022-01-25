Britney Spears shares sweet photos from trip to Maui with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is finally a free woman at last, and to celebrate the Baby One More Time singer has treated herself and her fiancé Sam Ashari to a well deserved holiday on the beautiful island of Maui.

However, the trip didn’t exactly get off to the best start, as Britney explained on social media that she’s come down with some sort of bug, likening her illness to pregnancy symptoms.

“I think I have a small bug,” the 40-year-old singer confessed on Instagram on Monday night, adding, “the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant… it’s the nausea that is the worst…”

“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up!!! It’s like clockwork… I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed….”

Continuing, Britney says that she goes dancing each night, and her “system starts to get clarity,” but that this illness has also been going on for a month. The Toxic singer even admits that she’s lost weight from it. “I’ve lost 2 pounds and that’s a lot for my body,” she explained.

Taking to Instagram earlier on Monday evening, Britney shared a series of sweet snaps from their little holiday, which seems to be riddled with intruding paparazzi. Britney has famously been hounded by the paparazzi throughout her career, so it’s understandable that they might be the last thing she would want to see while on holidays.

“Paps still show pics of me on the balcony with fat rolls!!!!” Britney remarked, adding, “The media has always been hateful to me!!! I know my body is not perfect by any means but I also know I definitely don’t look like that.”