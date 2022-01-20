Britney Spears sends sister Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter

The Spears sisters have been battling it out on social media for over a week now, as Jamie Lynn promotes her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which she claims is not about her sister Britney.

Handing the matter over to her legal team, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has issued Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter, ordering the Zoey 101 star to stop discussing Britney in her promotional campaign.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the letter obtained by Page Six reportedly read.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was 'not about her.' She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” the letter continued.

“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

In Jamie Lynn’s memoir, she describes her sister Britney as “erratic”, “paranoid” and “spiralling” yet describes herself as Britney’s “biggest supporter”.

Britney responded to these claims on social media, saying that Jamie Lynn was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

In a podcast released on Tuesday, Jamie Lynn also describes an alleged incident in which Britney locked the two of them in a closet with a knife, admitting she was scared. However, Britney took to Twitter shortly afterwards, profusely denying that this incident ever happened.

As of now, Jamie Lynn has yet to respond to the cease and desist letter.