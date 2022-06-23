Britney Spears returns to Instagram & shares huge life update

Gimme More singer Britney Spears shocked fans last week as she deleted her Instagram account with no mention as to why or if she’d return to the social media app.

Now, Britney has returned and has shared some major life updates from moving house, to not getting to go on her honeymoon yet after marrying actor Sam Asghari.

With a carousel of snaps and a video shared to her 41.6M Instagram followers Britney wrote, “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house around the same time… not the smartest thing to do… oh well it’s coming together”.

“It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new… new pool… new kitchen… new bed… I think I’m in shock!!! Figuring out a couple of things… I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too… my yard is so sick so my dogs are in pig heaven!!!”.

The 40-year-old continued, “Change is so great… as my kids say… that’s fetch!!! Since I’m so uncool… yes I will keep sharing… it keeps me on track… my family has always had a way of letting me know… well I guess I have a pretty good way as well!!!”.

“I took a nice dip in my pool… it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot… and a slide… I went down it 4 times already… it’s hella fast!!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak… life is good”.

Friends and fans of the pop legend wasted no time in welcoming her back to the social media platform in the comments.

Fashion designer and mum to socialite Paris, Kathy Hilton led the messages writing, “Your back”, followed by praising hand emojis, before adding, “So happy for you & Sam!!! Such a beautiful wedding”.

Britney got the fetch stamp of approval from Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett as he penned, “I have to say that you in fact MADE FETCH HAPPEN! Congrats!”. The film is where the phrase ‘that’s so fetch’ originally came from after all!

A fan added, “So happy to have you back Britney and love seeing you happily married and in your new home”.

Britney tied the knot to Sam Asghari at the beginning of this month with a lavish ceremony at her home in California, complete with a horse drawn carriage and stunning floral displays.