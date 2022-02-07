Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page to narrate a new nature documentary

Calling all Regé-Jean Page fans — this is not a drill! It has just been announced that the dashing British actor will be narrating an upcoming nature documentary on Netflix.

Surviving Paradise is due to premiere on Netflix this coming March 3, with Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page stepping into the voice-over role.

Over 82M households tuned into Bridgerton when it premiered on Netflix last year. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the smooth-talking Simon Bassett (a.k.a. Regé-Jean Page) has been asked to lend his voice once again.

What will this new documentary entail though? Surviving Paradise explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert. It’s also a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants; in return, it caters for their every need.

Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined. This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it – despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood.

Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendents, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.

The documentary is 78 minutes long with Renee Godfrey (Human Planet, Seven Worlds, One Planet) taking on Director and Producer roles. James Honeyborne (Blue Planet II) steps in as Executive Producer and Brad Bestelink (Savage Kingdom) is the Director of Photography.

Bridgerton fans were left absolutely bereft upon hearing that Regé will not be appearing again in the beloved Netflix series, as his character takes more of a backseat from here on out. At least now we can look forward to having Regé’s melodic voice in our living rooms once again, as we learn about one of the world’s wonders.