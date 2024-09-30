Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha tease plot of season four

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha have been spilling some details about Bridgerton season four!

On September 11, Netflix announced that Yerin would be taking on the role of Benedict’s love interest Sophie Baek, following previous confirmation that season four would focus on the second eldest Bridgerton sibling.

Now, as filming continues, Luke and Sophie have been opening up about the plot of Bridgerton’s fourth season.

Credit: Gavin Bond/Netflix

In an interview for production company Shondaland, the pair were asked what viewers can expect from Benedict and Sophie’s love story.

“I think the main thing we can expect is a really nice mix of fairytale and reality. It’s a fairytale love story, but it’s also got the Bridgerton elements of trying to tether it to reality as well, and see how that pans out,” Luke explained.

“You can expect this emotional tug-of-war, or this kind of push-and-pull between what their heart desires and what society desires for them,” Yerin added.

Luke was then asked how Benedict will “evolve as a person” in season four.

“He’s a man of many interests, and that’s great in some ways, and in some ways it can portray a sense of being a little lost, or a little bit restless. That goes quite deep, I think, and so there is something in him that isn’t comfortable, a bit scared, or a bit worried about the idea of committing to something. I guess that’s partly the struggle for him,” the 36-year-old detailed.

Yerin also recalled the heartwarming story of when she was offered her role.

“I was having breakfast with my mum at a café in Korea. I stepped outside and it was so funny, because she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets that I got the role,” she teased.

“She came out crying and then after the phone call, she was like, ‘We’ve got to go home. I think I have indigestion!’ It was really beautiful to get to share that moment with her,” the 29-year-old gushed, adding that Bridgerton has been a “lovely experience” so far.