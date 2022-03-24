Bridgerton S2: Trailer, new cast members, plot details and more!

Bridgerton fans have been lying in wait for over a year now, eagerly anticipating the show’s upcoming second season. Well now it would seem the wait is finally over, as Bridgerton season two lands on Netflix tomorrow, March 25.

This saucy period drama first captured the hearts of many when it arrived on our screens towards the end of 2020. Quickly becoming somewhat of a global sensation, Bridgerton season one was watched by more than 82 million households.

Viewers simply fell in love with the fabulous handmade costumes and ballgowns, the classical yet modern soundtrack and of course each and every raunchy romance which was thrown our way!

To help prepare us for another season of courting and promenades, we’ve decided to do a deep dive, looking into the second season from the new cast members we’re being introduced to, to major plot details, the trailer and more!

What can we expect from Bridgerton season two?

The second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Meanwhile, across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Who will we see in Bridgerton season two?

Nearly all of our favourite characters from the beloved first season of Bridgerton will be making a return this time around — everyone that is, apart from the dashing Duke of Hastings. It was announced last year that Regé Jean Page sadly won’t be reprising his role for this season, however there’s still hope of seeing small cameos in the future.

That being said, at least devoted fans can rest easy knowing that the following cast members definitely will be making a comeback for season two: Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown)

Meanwhile, brand new cast members include: Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe) and Rupert Young (Jack).

When will Bridgerton season two be released?

All eight 60-minute episodes of Bridgerton season two will land on Netflix tomorrow, March 25, 2022.

Bridgerton season two official trailer: