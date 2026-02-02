Bridgerton perfumes are here!

If you've been watching Bridgerton and secretly wishing you could bottle that Regency-era elegance (minus the corsets and questionable hygiene), your prayers have been answered. Coty's just dropped a fragrance collection inspired by the Netflix series that's basically catnip for anyone who's ever fallen down a Lady Whistledown rabbit hole.

The beauty giant has partnered with Netflix and Shondaland to create three distinct Eaux de Parfum, each with its own dramatic backstory because this is Bridgerton and nothing happens without a bit of olfactive scandal. Think of it as your chance to smell like you've just stepped out of a ballroom rather than the office kitchen where someone microwaved fish again.

The Contenders for Fragrance Diamond

First up is Dearest Tempting Peach, which opens with mellow peach, ripe mango and mandarin in what's described as a Chypre Fruity blend. It's the fragrance equivalent of the girl who knows exactly what she's doing, flirting her way through the ton with calculated charm. Basically, it's sweet but not innocent.

Dearest Tempting Peach fragrance brings Regency elegance to your vanity.

Then there's Dearest Rebel Vanilla, for those of us who've always related more to Eloise than Daphne. This one's an Ambery Floral number with velvety rose, gardenia and jasmine before hitting you with that addictive gourmand vanilla. It's the nonconformist of the bunch, the one dancing at the edge of propriety while everyone else follows the rules.

Dearest Rebel Vanilla perfume brings Regency-era elegance to your vanity.

Last but definitely not least is Dearest Graceful Hydrangea, a Floral Woody scent that's all innocent debutante vibes until the blackcurrant and cedarwood kick in. There's a decadent praline note softening everything, making this one elegant, composed and mysteriously complex. She's got layers.

Queen Charlotte Approved

In a move that'll have fans properly giddy, the campaign's narrated by none other than Queen Charlotte herself (actress Golda Rosheuvel). Her regal voice lending gravitas to the whole thing feels entirely fitting for a series that ranks among the top 10 most popular English-language television shows of all time.

The packaging's gorgeous too. Each 50ml bottle comes with a spherical gold cap and clear glass that nods to old apothecary bottles. The damask patterns on the labels and boxes reflect that signature Bridgerton palette, with tones matching the fragrance notes inside. There's even a noble crest plus little touches like diamonds, feathers and masks that hint at all the masquerade and mischief we've come to love.

Grab Them While You Can

All three fragrances are priced at €53 and available in limited quantities, so if you're keen to smell like you've just emerged from a scandalous rendezvous behind the rose bushes at a ball, you'll want to move fast. Each 50ml Eau de Parfum bottle invites fans (and anyone who appreciates a good floral-forward scent with a story) to experience Bridgerton in a completely new way.

Whether you're Team Tempting Peach's calculated charm, Rebel Vanilla's bold confidence or Graceful Hydrangea's quiet mystery, there's something properly swoon-worthy about this collection. And let's be honest, spritzing on a fragrance inspired by your favourite binge-watch is far more fun than your standard department store perfume counter experience.

Now if you'll excuse us, we've got some dramatic fragrance layering to attend to.