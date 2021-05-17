Brian McFadden and fiancé Danielle Parkinson welcome baby #1

Huge congratulations are in order for the former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and his fiancé Danielle Parkinson who have welcomed the birth of their first child together, a beautiful baby girl!

Brian announced the wonderful news in an Instagram post which he shared on Sunday evening, revealing that the pair welcomed their little one into the world earlier last week.

“Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky,” the 41-year-old dad lovingly wrote, followed by a red heart emoji, alongside a sweet black and white photograph of Danielle out for a walk with their tiny tot, pushing her along in her pram.

Brian’s exciting post was of course met with a chorus of lovely comments from people reacting to the wonderful news.

TOWIE star Gemma Collins was quick to comment, “Oh my gosh congratulations,” followed by three red heart emojis. She then went on to gush, “I love you both, happy to baby sit anytime.”

“Congrats! X,” new-mum and Bray native Laura Whitmore simply wrote.

“How lovely! Congratulations darling,” S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara commented.

While this is Danielle’s very first child, Brian already has two daughters, 19-year-old Molly and 18-year-old Lilly-Sue, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

This wonderful news has been a long time coming, as Brian and Danielle previously opened up about how they’ve struggled to conceive both naturally, and with the help of IVF, resulting in Danielle, falling pregnant twice, but sadly miscarrying both times.

Announcing their pregnancy in an interview with OK! Magazine, Danielle commented that this new baby felt like a miracle, adding, “I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram. The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

Congratulations to both of the happy parents — what an exciting new adventure!