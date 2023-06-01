SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Brian Dowling shares moving message for husband Arthur on special day

by

Arthur Gourounlian is celebrating a very special day today- his birthday!

As Arthur celebrates his first birthday since becoming a dad to Blake, his husband Brian Dowling has marked the special occasion by sharing a moving tribute for his other half online.

The former Big Brother star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Arthur and their nine-month-old. 

Credit: Brian Dowling Instagram

Brian captioned the post, “The HAPPIEST of Birthdays to our KING & PAPA @gourounlian. Thank you for always being there for Blake & me & ALWAYS HAVING OUR BACKS. I know sometimes and only sometimes I can be a bit much but you ALWAYS KEEP SMILING".

"We are both so lucky to have you. Today is your day but also Ms. Blake’s as she is 9 months old today, so you can share the day".

"It’s a birthday you will remember FOREVER as it’s your first one as a Papa”, he sweetly wrote before adding, “We LOVE YOU”.

Credit: Arthur Gourounlian Instagram

His Dancing with the Stars judge husband commented on the emotional post by saying, “Well, it was THE BEST birthday wake-up call I've EVER had. LOVE YOU both so so much. Grateful every day even those days when you are a bit much”.

Arthur also shared an adorable video of Blake giving him his first-ever birthday card from her. 

The 43-year-old captioned the cute video, “Happy Thursday you gorgeous people! Well, it was THE BEST birthday wake-up call I’ve EVER had. LOVE YOU both so so much”.

Credit: Brian Dowling Instagram

Brian then went onto his Instagram Stories to speak about how birthdays change once you become a parent. “I do think when you have children and become a parent, I think birthdays change”.

“When you have a child, you’re so distracted with their survival that it’s so funny, you know, you can still of course celebrate your birthday, absolutely, but it’s a different feeling because it’s always about your child or children on your birthday which is odd… It's something I didn’t think that Arthur and I would be feeling”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.