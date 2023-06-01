Brian Dowling shares moving message for husband Arthur on special day

Arthur Gourounlian is celebrating a very special day today- his birthday!

As Arthur celebrates his first birthday since becoming a dad to Blake, his husband Brian Dowling has marked the special occasion by sharing a moving tribute for his other half online.

The former Big Brother star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Arthur and their nine-month-old.

Brian captioned the post, “The HAPPIEST of Birthdays to our KING & PAPA @gourounlian. Thank you for always being there for Blake & me & ALWAYS HAVING OUR BACKS. I know sometimes and only sometimes I can be a bit much but you ALWAYS KEEP SMILING".

"We are both so lucky to have you. Today is your day but also Ms. Blake’s as she is 9 months old today, so you can share the day".

"It’s a birthday you will remember FOREVER as it’s your first one as a Papa”, he sweetly wrote before adding, “We LOVE YOU”.

His Dancing with the Stars judge husband commented on the emotional post by saying, “Well, it was THE BEST birthday wake-up call I've EVER had. LOVE YOU both so so much. Grateful every day even those days when you are a bit much”.

Arthur also shared an adorable video of Blake giving him his first-ever birthday card from her.

The 43-year-old captioned the cute video, “Happy Thursday you gorgeous people! Well, it was THE BEST birthday wake-up call I’ve EVER had. LOVE YOU both so so much”.

Brian then went onto his Instagram Stories to speak about how birthdays change once you become a parent. “I do think when you have children and become a parent, I think birthdays change”.

“When you have a child, you’re so distracted with their survival that it’s so funny, you know, you can still of course celebrate your birthday, absolutely, but it’s a different feeling because it’s always about your child or children on your birthday which is odd… It's something I didn’t think that Arthur and I would be feeling”.